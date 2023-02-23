The name Johann Sebastian Bach towers over classical music like a titan. If there were a Mount Rushmore of classical composers, there’s no way his jowly visage and concerned countenance wouldn’t be a part of it.
But here’s a fun fact: As much as his finest compositions are, today, universally thought to be works of genius, many of them were lost for years — some forever. Some perished in fire, some were sold for pennies by ailing family members. Bach’s best works, of course, made their way to us eventually, but only because they were discovered decades or, in some cases, centuries after his death.
The exception: the motets, the only of Bach’s choral works that have been played continuously since his death in 1750 and today. Motets are short pieces of choral music that, in Bach’s hands, became legendary for their complexity, innovativeness and, honestly, their democracy.
“The motets incorporate on a musical level a diverse unity, with all parts having their own say, yet coming together through a firework of contrapuntal magic,” says Matthias Maute, artistic director of the Bach Society of Minnesota. “It is therefore no surprise that these motets were his only works that were performed throughout history after his death to today without any interruption.”
Those motets will be on display Wednesday at Bethany Lutheran College’s Trinity Chapel when Maute and singers from the Bach Society of Minnesota present “Hallelujah,” a concert of motets composed by Bach, Johann Christoph Bach (uncle), Johann Ludwig Bach (third cousin), and friends Antonio Lotti, Gottfried A. Homilius and Georg Philipp Telemann.
Motets fall under the category of “sacred music,” or music created for performance in churches. This is one of the reasons they’ve lasted so long.
“All this other music disappeared and needed to be resurrected in the 19th century,” Maute says. “So the motets were sort of the food singers throughout the centuries have been thriving on. By doing a program like we’re doing now, it’s really connecting with that history.”
This isn’t the first time the Bach Society of Minnesota has performed at Bethany Lutheran College. The chapel’s acoustics, Maute says, are perfect for this type of performance. So is a setting dedicated to worshiping God, which meant a great deal to Bach.
The democracy aspect of Bach’s motets is an intriguing one. Maute speculates that Bach may have been trying to get inside the mind of the divine when writing these motets.
Most music allows some instrument or vocalist (or sections) to take priority. Many are even written for specific instruments. But with Bach’s motets, every voice is given equal weight. Voices mingle and tangle with each other throughout. Where Bach’s genius comes in, Maute says, is making it all work harmoniously, as if there were no effort at all.
Everyone is equal, Maute says, as it should be.
“If you’re standing in front of God, so to speak, everyone is equal — king, farmer, doesn’t really matter,” he says. “There’s no hierarchy within the soprano, alto, tenor, bass structure. They all do the same. But now from our point of view, indeed, it sort of takes away a lot of hierarchy.
Having so many seemingly divergent voices sounding off simultaneously may seem like a recipe for chaos. And in the wrong hands, it can be. But Bach’s deft piecing together of the puzzle pieces creates something larger, Maute says.
“That’s the magic and the secret of the music. There is something that emerges out of that sea of notes. That’s a particular aspect that is really appealing with Bach.”
In addition to the motets, there’s another attraction to next week’s performance: a replica of Bach’s personal Bible, complete with margin notes and editing marks, will be on display and discussed prior to the performance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.