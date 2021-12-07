In the past years, I have recommended two books for gift giving: Christopher Brickell’s "Encyclopedia of Gardening" and Michael Dirr’s "Manual of Woody Plants."
In addition to those crowd favorites, a great book for this year would be the Readers’ Digest "Back to Basics." I received this book from my mom and dad in the mid 1980’s. Knowing my interest in everything, it was perfect!
Before the advent of the internet, Back to Basics covered just about everything you would ever need to know. It seems more people than ever are now interested in gardening, cooking, baking, preserving etc.
The topics in this book cover everything: buying and managing property, building a home, livestock, solar power, fish farming, bee keeping, smoking and preserving, building a smokehouse, butchering, maple sugaring and everything to do with raising and growing food, fruit trees, nuts and herbs. Also, every type of old-world crafting that doesn’t use a glue gun! Rug making, brooms, metal work, spinning, weaving, carving, quilting, leatherwork, soaps, candles etc. Over 400 pages of concise descriptions and outdated pictures! This learn all book is widely available on the internet. Get one.
Oh deer
Already, the deer have found their way back to their winter-feeding grounds, my yard!
Browsing by deer can ruin small trees, especially evergreens. It’s time to make the cardboard hat and secure it on the growing point (leader) of any evergreen you can reach the top of. Even a small tangle of bird netting secured with a clothes pin to the top would deter a deer from nipping out the top.
It’s also time to wrap the trunks of young or thin-barked trees for winter protection. Tree wrap protects the trunk from feeding mice and rabbits and also from sunscald and bark splitting. It only takes about 50 cents worth of paper to protect your $100 tree, and two minutes per tree of your time. (I will be following my own advice next week when warm days are predicted.)
Burlap and Styrofoam rose cones are sometimes used over plants for winter protection. Burlap is sometimes used to horizontally cover plants in the garden; not so bad. Wrapping an evergreen tree? Not so helpful.
Burlap is good at catching snow, and as snow accumulates it can end up breaking, crushing or deforming the very trees or shrubs it is trying to protect. Although burlap is not solid material, it is likely dense enough to catch more wind than the plant itself, making the winter winds less damaging.
Evergreens transpire (breathe) all winter and the constant winds dry them out, often leading to the brown leaves you see in the spring. Brown leaves (yes, needles are leaves) on evergreens will never green up again. Evergreens against a south/south west wall will have extra winter sun exposure from reflection off the snow – especially if the house is light colored. Always consider the winter location, not just the summer for permanent plants like trees and shrubs, especially the direction of the prevailing winter winds.
Using Styrofoam cones or similar items for winter protection can be tricky as they are somewhat air tight, which is not good. They make a great little shelter for your garden mice to burrow into. A perfect house. Cones can also sweat the plants inside to begin growing too early in the spring season. Then, when you remember to uncover, all the soft foliage growing inside that you are excited to see, will wither away in about 30 minutes.
A better way would be to make a chicken wire cage and place around roses, fill with leaves/straw for winter protection. This will add protection without creating a false spring for roses. For additional protection, you can also bury the crown and root area up with additional soil, and pull it back in the spring. The best solution is to only install plants that are hardy to zone 4, and avoid the lure to buy David Austin roses. Yes, I fell into the lovely cabbage rose dream world once. Ten dead plants later – lesson learned. Some rose gardener extremists, actually trench plant or dig up and bury their rose plants every year. Then in the spring, they did them back up and replant. I have never seen a rose so beautiful.
The outdoor markets are done for this season at Best Buy. Winter dates for the Mankato Farmers' Market held at Drummer’s Garden Center are: Dec. 18, Jan. 8 and 22, Feb. 5 and 19. All dates are 10 a.m. – noon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.