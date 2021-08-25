Suggested hed:
Campus life normal in some ways, in others not
I hustled out of my office on a Thursday after a three-hour Zoom meeting. I needed a break from the screen, some fresh air and a coffee.
It was the first week back on the Minnesota State University, Mankato campus for faculty; classes would start the following Monday. It’s the week we prepare for the new semester before students arrive.
I walked out of Nelson Hall and saw Gina and Lindsay, associate director in the registrar’s office and student relations coordinator, respectively, eating lunch at one of the purple picnic tables. I chatted with them for a few moments and continued on my way. A few steps later I spotted Nat, one of the librarians, sitting on a bench. We caught up and I continued on my way. I looked ahead and saw Lori and Jill, history professors, at a table eating their lunches. I said “Hi” and they invited me to have a seat.
Half an hour later I returned to my office, empty-handed because I never made it as far as the student union for the coffee. And I couldn’t have been happier. Those happenstance meetings and casual chats are precisely what I have missed over the last 18 months.
The next day groups of students arrived at my office, doing a scavenger hunt to find out more about programs and departments. This was my first interaction with students in-person since March 3, 2020. My isolation was compounded by the fact that I was on sabbatical during the 2020-21 school year. It was a good year to be away from teaching, but it means that I’m beyond excited to be with people again.
I looked the students in the eye, asked them questions about their majors and how their first days on campus were going. The interactions were a little awkward, as we all were wearing masks and it can be difficult to hear. But after more than a year, masks at this point are de rigueur. If masks will keep us in-person on campus, then so be it.
In many ways, the first days back on campus were like the first days in the fall of 2019 — the last time we convened together for the start of a school year — but everywhere are reminders that we are in the midst of a pandemic.
I still have many meetings via Zoom. Signs around campus emphasize the mask mandate. Boxes of disposable masks are easy to find. Classrooms have table wipes and hand sanitizer. Dozens of new “pods” that resemble telephone booths populate hallways, allowing students private spaces to more easily segue between online classes and in-person classes while staying on campus. Many classes continue to use the “FlexSync” model, in which students attend in person or “Zoom” in if they need to quarantine.
Last spring, as vaccinations rolled out, I had to make a decision about my preferred course delivery for this fall. “In person,” I said, full of hope and without hesitancy. It looked as if we could safely convene in person by August. But perhaps I would have made a different decision if I could have predicted the future.
When I asked students at our first class meeting if they were happy to have class in person, they vigorously nodded their heads. I asked how many students were sophomores and a couple of young men raised their hands; they were the ones cheated out of their first year of the college experience and were especially excited to be on campus. Sure, many students liked the convenience of not leaving their homes last year, but that came at the expense of their grades and mental health.
We are in a gray zone right now. The delta variant is cause for concern. Some faculty and staff have already been tested for COVID because they either have symptoms or were exposed to known cases. We will do what we can to keep students safe, such as masking and distancing, and requiring students living on campus or participating in student groups such as athletics to get vaccinated. So in a way it’s kind of normal, with students, faculty and staff back on campus, but we’re masked and distant, some people missing from their offices and classrooms, a perpetual reminder of the virus.
On top of that, there’s a wide range of emotions. For someone like myself, an extrovert without any underlying health conditions, I’m ready to dive back into the world, armed like a warrior with my mask and vaccine. But many students, faculty and staff face health concerns of their own or their loved ones and have anxiety being back among people. And then there are people for whom the transition from their homes to campus has been rocky. Home was safe; the outside world is not.
And there’s the unknown. We wonder if we’re going to have to switch to online learning at some point. There’s the unknown of what will happen in my classes. Almost certainly someone will contract COVID-19 or be exposed to someone with COVID-19 and will have to miss several class periods. I have to be prepared to deliver a type of dual instruction: teaching those who show up in person while at the same time making sure the ones at home stay on track. It will be a challenge the likes of which I haven’t faced.
So I take it day by day. Each day on campus, each day in class, I consider a victory. As of now, I’m on campus with students and my colleagues. And behind my mask, I’m smiling.
Rachael Hanel is an associate professor of Mass Communication at Minnesota State University, Mankato.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.