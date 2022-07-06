A friend invited me over for a visit the other day and as we sat in her backyard enjoying some iced herbal tea, I experienced a strong flash of the green-eyed monster also known as envy. Yard envy to be more precise.
I’ve experienced yard envy before, and it isn’t pretty. It basically boils down to me being jealous of anyone who has a nicer backyard than we do, which is the rest of the planet.
I can’t imagine inviting anyone over to have iced tea in our backyard. We’d have to imbibe something stronger — like straight vodka — prior to our visit. Maybe then neither of us would notice the way half the yard has been taken over by Creeping Charlie, and the other half is a mass of daylilies in dire need of weeding and a large plot of milkweeds we’re leaving alone because we heard butterflies like milkweeds. The final classy touch is approximately a hundred old bones discarded by our dogs.
The dogs, as precious as they are, contribute heavily to making our backyard feel more like a kennel than an attractive spot to relax. I’ve noticed the nicest backyards are seldom behind houses with dogs. I’d guess the very nicest backyards are behind houses with live-in gardeners inside them.
Then there’s our oldest dog’s tendency to dig holes in sneaky spots that aren’t seen until it’s too late. While those holes add an adventurous note to mowing, it seems wise to restrict yard access only to family members who probably won’t sue us.
Our dogs also make it impossible for us to carry on a conversation in the backyard since they each demand to be the center of attention and trying to talk while they’re around is like trying to carry on a conversation while standing next to a jackhammer. Make that three jackhammers.
But back to gardening. The thing about gardening is it takes a lot of time before anything really happens. When there’s still snow on the ground, you look at a seed catalog and imagine having all those glorious plants right outside the back door, so you put in a big order and wait for them to arrive.
When the seeds finally come and the weather cooperates, you plant seeds and wait. You water and wait. You hold up pictures from your gardening book and wonder when that kind of riotous glory is going to happen for you. The answer is, for some of us, probably never.
I grew up with a big backyard and parents who didn’t have the time or inclination to garden either. I would say it’s a genetic thing only my grandmother loved to garden, and her yard always looked like a page ripped out of Better Homes and Gardens.
Clearly the gardening gene skipped my generation. I’m fairly certain it skipped our sons’ generation too as they both played “beat the clock” when they mowed and never believed in any niceties such as mowing in straight lines or putting the lawn mower back in the garage when they were finished with it.
I have heard gardening is a form of praying. I like that thought and I can see how it applies. You plant something infinitesimal and hope something big and beautiful will grow. Maybe someday when we’re retired and our dogs are too old to dig holes, bury bones, and bark at guests, we’ll do something about our backyard, and I’ll be able to invite people over for iced tea on pleasant summer evenings.
Maybe. But until that great day blooms, I’ll gladly enjoy other people’s backyards, in spite of being green with yard envy. At least then there will be something green in our own backyard when I come back home.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
