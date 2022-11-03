Playwright Peter Bloedel was hoping to put the Charles Dickens back into “A Christmas Carol.” So when he adapted the classic story for the Bethany Lutheran College stage several years ago, he hearkened back to the Guthrie Theater versions he saw as a kid.
“I remember they used to make it scary,” Bloedel said. “And I loved the memory, (but) I couldn’t find any adaptations that did that.”
That approach worked well for Matt Caron, who directs Bloedel’s adaptation at Minnesota State University this month. An adaptation of the classic Christmas story by former chair Paul J. Hustoles has been done twice in the last 20 years.
“First of all, it’s by Pete, who’s a friend, but he’s also an alum of the program,” Caron said. “And I’ve always enjoyed Pete’s work as a writer. He’s got the soul of a poet.”
But he’s a poet who likes a good ghost story. And this one Caron likens to fantasy because it includes some elements of magic in how it’s presented on stage for full effect.
“Yes, it’s Christmas, but it isn’t,” is how he describes it.
“A Christmas Carol” is a familiar tale to anyone who enjoys the original story or the countless adaptations that have been on the big and little screens. That includes everything from the classic versions starring George C. Scott, Alastair Sim and Patrick Stewart to unique adaptations such as Bill Murray’s “Scrooged” and “Mickey’s Christmas Carol,” starring the cartoon mouse.
Ebeneezer Scrooge is a man who has lost his way and become a miserly businessman who ridicules his bookkeeper Bob Crachit for celebrating the holiday despite being poor. Scrooge is visited by three ghosts in one night who remind him of the true meaning of the season.
The show includes six children from the community along with 13 MSU students. It is sponsored by Mayo Clinic Health System.
“I definitely did audition for the Ghost of Christmas Past,” said MSU theater major/dance minor Sienna Hannay. “I just thought it would be a fun character to play.” She and her family watched “The Muppet Christmas Carol” every year, she said.
What she didn’t expect, however, was also being cast as Martha Cratchit, oldest child of Bob and sister of Tiny Tim. She loves Martha’s wisdom, but also her childlike love of her family and Christmas.
Chandler Rosengren, who was cast as Scrooge, is in his second year at MSU after receiving his associates degree elsewhere. Previously, he appeared in “HMS Pinafore,” “Tartuffe,” “The Sound of Music” and earlier this year in “The Room Next Door” in the Studio.
“I auditioned for Scrooge because I thought it would be an incredible challenge to be this iconic character,” he said. “You know, the age difference, setting difference, just the experiences. I would say I’m usually a pretty happy person.”
He and Caron worked to make Scrooge grumpy but somewhat likeable, doing so by establishing a certain voice and a physical persona that would create the character but leave room for eventual redemption. Student Josh Lester has helped with the dialect to provide the expected British sound.
Rosengren has found the place for the character’s change to come is after the visit from the Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, after Scrooge has realized how he has squandered his life in the solitary pursuit of money over personal relationships.
The Rosengren family Christmas tradition was to watch “Christmas Vacation,” but he won’t be channeling his inner Clark Griswold.
The final piece to the “A Christmas Carol” experience will be the set designed by third-year technical theater graduate student Joshua Zietse. The complexity incorporates some of the interest in architecture that took him to study at Dordt University where he ended up spending lots of time designing, building and painting theater sets.
“I asked to design ‘A Christmas Carol’ partially because it worked nicely with my schedule, but also because it is a familiar show that I already had lots of ideas and visual imagery for,” Zietse said. “I was also excited by the prospect of using automation to lean into the spooky and magical aspects of the story.”
As in past MSU productions of “A Christmas Carol,” there was the desire to have the action take place without the intrusion of stagehands seen moving set pieces to change the physical setting. The 2002 production did that by building set pieces so people could be hidden while moving them. For this one, it will be done through the use of two 18-foot diameter revolving set pieces.
“In many ways it was a very difficult show to design,” Zietse said, getting both revolves on the stage but also behind curtains that hide the action of moving pieces into place. Then, as the scene opens, the revolves rotate and bring the new scene into full view.
“Ultimately, my design looks very simple, but there is a lot of complexity in how it was planned and how it functions. There aren’t necessarily any major (set) units, but rather a host of small pieces and furniture that shift on and off the stage through use of the revolves,” he said.
Finally, lighting and sound will be used to reinforce the spookiness of certain movements and actions. Trapdoors in the stage floor are used in specific ways to allow actors to appear as if out of nowhere when the story calls for it.
“Our challenge (in creating Scrooge) is we can start with a stereotype as sort of a base to build on, but then how do we individualize him,” director Caron said. “How do we grow him into a three-dimensional person that the audience can sympathize with, and then really want him to be saved at the end?”
That process will continue to evolve until opening night, he predicted, as the pieces come together to help form an iconic character in a traditional — but spooky — Christmas story.
