For musicians around the world, performing online has become the only way they can reach listeners and fans.
Not ideal.
But when life throws us lemons, sometimes the only thing you can do is make lemonade. And that’s exactly what some local musicians, with a little help from the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, are doing.
Band Together Mankato launched last week and featured an hour-long concert by Colin Scharf and Laura Schultz of Good Night Gold Dust. Throughout the show information crawled along the bottom of the screen urging viewers to donate to the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, an effort spearheaded by the Mankato Area United Way and the Mankato Area Foundation to help facilitate donations and get supplies where they’re needed most. The series’ second installment airs tonight and features musician Nate Boots.
The idea for Band Together Mankato came from Eric Jones and company at the civic center. Like everyone else, they wanted to do something to help in any way you could. So they looked within themselves and realized that, just because they can’t produce big concerts doesn’t mean they can’t help bring music to people.
“‘How do we keep the music going, how do we keep events going?’” he said, describing their interval brainstorming. “These local bands, their gigs are drying up.”
And, seeing so many musicians performing virtually, they wondered whether they could set up a concert series that can maybe raise a little bit of money.
“Eric reached out to us with the concept, and of course we said yes,” Scharf said. “Just like every other band in the world today, all of our shows were cancelled, and we’re all kinda wandering like birds with broken wings. Live streaming performances on Facebook somewhat satisfies the desire to perform, but the great thing about Band Together is that it’s very formal, broadcast widely across TV channels and the Internet, and it’s helping raise money for United Way. So, to make an analogy, live-streaming a performance is like your weekly pub gig; Band Together is a curated festival with a nice big stage.”
So far, things are going well, both in page views and financially.
Greater Mankato Area United Way Executive Director Barb Kaus said the initial concert raised nearly $1,000 for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund. And in terms of page views, Colin and Laura’s performance, as of Wednesday afternoon, had been viewed about 4,700 times.
Both metrics, Kaus said, are above and beyond what they expected.
“It’s been received very positively to say the least,” Kaus said. “We can’t wait to see what happens this Thursday.”
Logistically, everything about the first production followed virus-inspired safety protocols. For example, Jones dropped the video-recording equipment off at the Scharf-Schultz abode and left instructions on how to use it.
Scharf, though, didn’t need much education on it; for years he’s been producing videos for Good Night Gold Dust songs (as well as a few longer projects). So he was able to record and perform some of the editing, including the screen text announcing songs.
With a little more time, he said, he may have gotten a little more creative with things.
“More shots, overlays, graphics, etc. But it was a quick turnaround, so I just layered in text and zoomed in on Marty,” Scharf said. “I’ve been making music videos for Good Night Gold Dust for a few years now, as well as promo videos so, yes, video is huge in the Gold Dust wheelhouse.”
Speaking of Marty — he is their cat. And after performing their song “Broken Wing” during their live show, his snoozing sort of steals the show.
“I don’t know if you can hear it, but Marty’s snoring really, really loudly,” Schultz says, laughing. “Ended perfectly with that little trill I did, gettin’ all fancy, and Marty’s like, ‘Whatever, dude.’”
As of now, Jones said the concert series is scheduled to run through May, with each night being a fundraiser.
But as the pandemic drags on, how long will people be willing to donate? Donor fatigue is a real thing. And with no end in sight, it probably stresses out a lot of organizations who rely on donations for survival. Kaus, though, says she’s not worried at all, even if this COVID-19 pandemic is unprecedented.
Part of the United Way’s dilemma is that, while they’re stepping up to help raise money and corral supplies, they’ve also got a giant job waiting for them; many nonprofits depend on them for financial help. So they’re not really in a position to halt regular fundraising and volunteering efforts.
Kaus says she’s confident that Mankato-area folks will, as they always have, step up in the community’s time of need.
“What I’ve seen is that our region comes together stronger and stronger through challenges,” Kaus said. “And this being such a difficult time, the heartstrings of giving are stronger than ever.”
Kaus said there’s never been such a prolonged crisis that has put such demand on the United Way’s staff and resources. But she said this kind of crisis is what the United Way was built for.
“It’s what we do every day,” she said.
Scharf said that when he first heard an effort like Band Together Mankato was happening, he wasn’t surprised at all. He lived here for a little over 10 years, but even in that relatively short time he’s been able to see that such a response is normal for Mankato.
“From the silo painting to Band Together and everything in between, this city is unique because it provides a place for artists to develop, experiment, grow and expand. And it’s all because our city is hungry for art,” he said. “It might be a long time before we’re able to perform live in the same capacity as before, but things like Band Together are a wonderful way to continue bringing music to the community.”
