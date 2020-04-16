The Free Press
MANKATO — A weekly online concert series featuring local bands to raise funds for area COVID-19 efforts will kick off 7 p.m. tonight on Facebook Live and KTV Public Access.
The event, called Band Together Mankato, is sponsored by the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. It will feature regional musicians performing “live from their living rooms.” Tonight’s guest features Mankato’s Good Night Gold Dust.
Band Together Mankato is a fundraiser for the COVID-19 Community Response Fund, a joint effort of the Greater Mankato Area United way and the Mankato Area Foundation to assist with emerging needs in our region.
Tune in online every Thursday evening now through May and watch performances on Mayo Clinic Health System and Vetter Stone Amphitheater Facebook pages or through KTV Public Access (Charter channel 181 or Consolidated Communications channel 7 or 507HD.)
For more information, or to make a donation for the Community Response Fund, visit mankatounitedway.org/community-response-fund. Donations can also be made by texting the keyword COMMUNITY to 444-999.
