Bao Phi visits Minnesota State University today for the Good Thunder Reading Series.
And for Phi, who's also a two-time Minnesota Grand Poetry Slam champion finalist and author of the poetry collections "Thousand Star Hotel" and "Sông I Sing," developing a sense of identity has been an ongoing process.
He came to Minnesota in the mid-70s with his family after fleeing Vietnam. He was just three months old.
Growing up, Phi remembers characters in comic books and his heroes were predominantly white. He felt that the Vietnamese-American wasn’t being represented.
“There was certainly an unease there, but I didn’t know what that was about,” Phi said on a phone call from his Minneapolis home. “It was hard to put my finger on it.”
High school lessons also didn’t focus on Asian history, but he took it upon himself to learn about other non-white, marginalized peoples in America, Including African American, Latinx and Native American histories.
“It wasn’t until college that I was exposed to Asian-American history,” Phi said.
Through reading and studying history, and seeing the violence and erasure against marginalized communities, he began to understand where the unease came from.
“Those things helped push me along the way,” he said.
Phi, who has a 10-year-old daughter, says the issues, as in little to no representation, remain. His daughter, Song, hasn’t had much experience with Asian-American history in school. Much of what she knows is what Phi and her mother have told her.
“We live where the majority is nonwhite, but I think there’s still, in a progressive community, there’s kind of this idea that Asian-American issues are not relevant, or not as important,” Phi said.
School curriculums still, by and large, ignore Asian or Asian-American history, Phi said, which contributes to the act of erasure.
“I want to make sure to say that it’s not the teacher’s fault,” he said. But is instead the curriculum, which has vastly ignored this history.
He began to write children’s books using his daughter as inspiration. Phi and Song's mom have read to her since she was little. It was difficult to find books featuring Asian-Americans. He hoped his book would not only feature Vietnamese-American culture for children with similar backgrounds, but also expose kids to different cultures.
“My daughter had shown signs of being ashamed of being Asian,” Phi said.
To combat a part of the erasure and lack of representation, Phi wrote a children’s book. “A Different Pond” was released in 2017. The story features a young Phi taking a fishing trip with his father.
When “A Different Pond” had come out, Phi read the book to his daughter. At first, he believed that she didn’t like the book.
“She thought it was OK,” Phi said. “I left it alone, I didn’t force it on her.”
The reward came later when she asked Phi to read the book to her classmates.
“It’s not just about her,” Phi said. “She wanted her classmates to hear that story. It starts with her, but I hope that all kids want to learn about kids.”
He's also seen the positive impact from his book.
“I had a teacher tell me, she had Hmong students, and that she would always try to open and talk about themselves and they never would,” Phi said. “She had read (“A Different Pond”) and all of them changed.”
They began to talk about their parents and their experiences coming to America.
“It’s not exactly the same, but got them interested. It was close,” Phi said.
