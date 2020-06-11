Summer just doesn’t feel like summer without a few key things. For some, that’s live music and enjoying a few cold ones with friends at their favorite joint.
For a couple months there wasn’t much certainty in … pretty much anything. The COVID-19 pandemic hit everyone and everything hard, including the music scene and its venues.
But yesterday, some restaurants and bars began to incrementally welcome patrons back at 50% capacity. And starting this weekend some musicians will be taking the stage at various venues for the first time in months.
Note: Check out Facebook events to your local restaurants and bars to see if they have live music, and support your local musicians by checking out their Facebook pages or websites (check out nateboots.com and Kaleb Braun-Schulz on Facebook @KalebBraunShulzMusic.)
And please, before heading out to any of these establishments, call beforehand or check out their social media for guidelines and reservations.
Javens Family Vineyard & Winery, located in rural Mankato, presents its first live music event of the summer.
Heather Javens, owner of the winery, had every weekend of the summer booked with live music. Though, with the virus and temporary closures, those had to be rescheduled or canceled. Since reopening, she’s reached out to those performers.
“(Musicians) were pretty excited,” Javens said. “I waited a little bit and checked if they were comfortable with it.”
Most were willing to come back at a later date to perform.
Music, she says, adds to the experience of the winery. Some bands or musicians have their own following that bring newcomers to the establishment. Regulars also like the touch of music to listen to in the background as they enjoy a glass of wine.
Javens has tables set up following COVID-19 safety protocols such as spreading tables 6 feet apart, providing sanitizer and spraying down tables as soon as people leave — the new normal in business to keep everyone safe.
However, to Javens’ advantage, the music set up hasn’t changed since the stage is located outside.
Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun-Schulz, grandfather and grandkid duo, are familiar with Javens’ stage, having performed there six times. (They will also be performing this Saturday at the venue from 5 to 8 p.m.)
The outside venue seemed like a good opportunity to revamp the summer gig schedule, Mark said. Talking with Javens, and other establishments as well, the concern was first and foremost safety for the musicians, patrons and staff.
Through discussion, he believed it was a good time to return to the stage with Kaleb.
“You know, it’s good to get back,” Mark said. “We certainly missed it.”
(Mark had also been working on an art show, along with a music performance, which will be presented at The Grand Center for Arts and Culture in the Four Pillars Gallery, but more on that at a later date.)
Kaleb says he is also ready to get back to performing. It had been a unique experience in the last four months without performing, especially since he has been hitting the stage regularly for six years.
“I miss being in front of people,” Kaleb said.
He says all the work, rehearsing and practicing is extra special when he’s able to share it with an audience.
Kaleb says he has thought about the other end of the spectrum when it comes to going out publicly amid the pandemic.
“Is it ethical (as a musician) to be promoting and trying to get the largest group of people that you can? That’s where the anxiety for me comes in. Is this even the right thing to do?” Kaleb asked.
However, when is the right time? It’s not like musicians aren’t going to be able to ever perform again, he said. There’s some risk, but he believes restaurants, bars and venues are doing everything in their power to promote safety with spreading out tables, requiring reservations and sanitation.
He’s also personally seen patrons — for the most part — taking responsibility in social distancing and washing their hands often.
People are excited to have back music, too, he said. In part it’s having some sort of normalcy back and the friendships surrounded with good music.
“If I had to make a prediction, it’s that turnouts are probably going to be quite nice for local musicians in the coming months,” Kaleb said.
Nate LeBoutillier, aka Nate Boots, hits the stage at The Lucky Lure this weekend (also a virtual gig Friday via The Grand.) LeBoutillier’s summer had a number of gigs lined up. As soon as things began to cancel, he wasn’t sure what would be canceled or postponed.
“I have just been watching and waiting like everybody else,” LeBoutillier said. “I’m lucky just because I don’t mind playing at home and I have my kids in my house that I have been able to play with.”
During his time in quarantine, he had even picked up the piano.
“But I am very excited to play again because I do love to do that,” LeBoutillier said.
Last Saturday LeBoutillier and his band, Nate Boots & The High Horses with Ben Scruggs and Michelle Rouche were able to perform for the first time since March.
Though he considers himself more shy about “expressing himself” in public, where his voice is amplified louder than anyone else, he enjoys the feedback from live performances. The in-person shows allow people to transport somewhere, whether it’s the musician or the audience.
“When I started playing music with The Porchlights, our goal was that at the end of the night we raised the level,” LeBoutillier said.
It had been their mantra to raise the level in the room and the audience, and that’s what he had missed in performing.
And raising that level will continue this weekend — safely, of course.
“We’re all learning how to socially distance and be safe as we have to be,” LeBoutillier said. “I plan on practicing those measures when I go out and play and keeping a distance at the same time, and try to rock it a little … and raise the level.”
