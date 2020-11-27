“COVID update: it feels like a cold.”
My niece had been exposed to someone who had COVID-19 last week. She began sending me text and Snapchat updates.
“COVID update: I can’t taste anything.”
This text came in two days after testing positive.
“COVID update: I took a three hour nap. I’m very weak.”
This text came in three days after testing positive.
“COVID update: I didn’t log into school and it’s definitely getting worse. Whenever I breathe or talk my throat just burns like bad and to be honest, I wasn’t expecting this.”
She’s a 16-year-old kid dealing with COVID-19 as best as she can after testing positive. Isolated mostly in her bedroom, only coming out to get food or use the bathroom. And even though she’d abided by the recommended precautions to stop the spread of COVID — wearing her mask, staying socially distant and using hand sanitizer — she’d been potentially exposed by someone who though they only had a cold but it turned out to be COVID instead.
It’s easy to slip into that mindset: “It’s just a cold.” Just last week, I’d been sick with a cold that only shows up every four years. Like, sneezing-so-hard-snot-comes-out-of-my-nose-like-a-cartoon sick.
I can always feel a cold coming on … the slight tickle of the throat, the excessive snot and the ever so subtle misty eyes. The true sign of every cold I get, however, is an almost violent sneeze after I take a shot of DayQuil. Don’t ask me why, because I don’t know, but it’s the only way I know I have come down with the cold. All those symptoms were present last week. Contracting COVID-19 hadn’t even been in my mind because I knew it was just a cold.
I had been planning on going home to see my family, too, last weekend. Something I’d been planning on for weeks. The cold had subsided mostly by Thursday when I was going to make the trip. All that was left was just the typical cold leftovers — couple of sneezes and phlegm.
It wasn’t until my niece had called me Thursday saying she had been exposed that my anxiety hit. The individual also thought he only had a cold.
Man, I thought, what if I have COVID-19? What if, before I felt sick I had the virus and I accidentally spread the virus at the store? What if I unintentionally expose my parents to the virus thinking it was a cold? Then unknowingly, they too could expose others to the virus? And then those people expose it to their loved ones or even strangers?
The anxiety worry ball started to tumble. It starts with something small, irrelevant — maybe someone said something differently to me or I read something that reminded me of something dumb I did when I was young or even just a lingering, almost faint memory that comes by to visit sometimes. Then that small thought — the “what-ifs? — tumbles down into a wormhole of inescapable dread and worry, then BAM! Anxiety-ridden thoughts for hours.
The pandemic and spreading COVID-19 is not small or irrelevant, though, which makes the anxiety all that much more worse.
Promptly, I called Mom and said that I can’t make it down because I couldn’t in good conscience go without knowing whether or not I had COVID-19. Instead, I scheduled a test last Friday to be absolutely sure I didn’t catch the virus. The test came back the next day and it was negative.
I sighed in relief knowing I didn’t have the virus, but not for myself. It was knowing that, first and foremost, I didn’t take a chance in spreading the virus by going to my parents’ house. Secondly, knowing I hadn’t spread it to anyone else in my community.
But after being relieved, all I could think is: Man, this blows. It honestly sucks not being able to be with our family or loved ones, especially during the holidays. However, nothing sucks more than having to witness your loved ones go through COVID-19.
My niece is resilient and positive and recovering, but there’s still a part that scares me. The virus is unpredictable. And it sucks even more that right now it seems like some people aren’t taking this virus seriously. It’s our responsibility to mask up, hand sanitize and please, get tested and stay home if you’re sick.
And just one last text from my niece, who loves food more than anything:
“The worst thing is my momma made spaghetti and I CAN’T TASTE IT. I LOVE SPAGHETTI.”
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.