The Beach Boys are returning to Mankato, the Vetter Stone Amphitheater announced Monday, for a mid-summer outdoor show.
Tickets go on sale Friday for the July 17 show and range in price from $35-$125. They will available 10 a.m. Friday at the Mayo Clinic Event Center box office and online at ticketmaster.com.
The current version of The Beach Boys are made up of: Frontman Mike Love, Beach Boy-vet Bruce Johnston (vocals/keyboards), Jeffrey Foskett (guitar/vocals), Brian Eichenburger (bass/vocals), Tim Bonhomme (keyboards/vocals), John Cowsill of The Cowsills (percussion / vocals) and Scott Totten (guitar/vocals).
The original lineup consisted of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine. Dennis and Carl have both died. Jardine pursued solo work and was eventually sued by Love for his use of the band’s name in a new band he formed.
The Beach Boys formed as a garage band in California, a product of the counterculture movement. In the bands nascent days, they were led creatively by Brian Wilson, a titan in songwriting lore whose tortured personal life would ultimately remove him from making music for years.
Frontman and current bandleader Mike Love, however, also made significant contributions, and was the main songwriter behind some of the band’s biggest hits.
Their seminal album, Pet Sounds, is still considered one of the most influential albums of all time. In 2002, Rolling Stone magazine ranked it No. 2 on its list of the 500 greatest albums of all time. It came second only to the Beatles’ Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.
The Beach Boys play a busy schedule of concerts, averaging 150 shows per year, ranging from sun-drenched summer festivals to New Year’s celebrations and special events worldwide.
