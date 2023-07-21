Bee Balm Fields to release new album Aug. 3

In a Mankato rehearsal space that includes a mounted buck head on one wall and a Grain Belt Beer sign on another, the members of Bee Balm Fields prepare to rehearse.
They’ve got a new album, available soon in all formats including vinyl, which they’ve been working on for, a while, quite a while in some cases. With an album release party coming up soon, they’re getting ready to unveil the new songs.
Eric Bunde finishes setting up his drum kit. Pete Klug and Ben Scruggs plug in and tune their guitars. Laura Karels — frontwoman and founder — takes a sip of beer as they rip into the first notes of one of their new songs.
This one’s called “Heartbeat,” and it might be the sassiest rocker on the new album, titled “Whiskey Walkin’.”
“I can feel heart playing that same damn song,” Karels’ uniquely soulful voice sings.
But rest assured, the new album from Bee Balm Fields won’t leave listeners feeling that way.
“Whiskey Walkin’,” while it is a continuation of the kind of emotional songwriting and dazzling musicianship Bee Balm Fields is known for, showcases the band’s cohesiveness and growth as a four-piece ensemble. (If you’re wondering where the horn player went, they’ve, well, parted ways.)
They’ll play all the songs on the new album Aug. 3 during an album release party at the NaKato Bar in lower North Mankato.
The band chose the NaKato because of its longtime support of local music.
“The culture there fits with our vibe,” bassist Ben Scruggs says. “And maybe it’ll be a nice day and we’ll play on their patio.”
The new album was recorded live in a recording studio. Whereas some bands will record parts individually, the band opted to do it in a way that could capture the feel of their live performances.
“When you’ve played live for as long as we have, you get a good feel for each other, you play off each other,” says Scruggs. “And that can translate to the studio.”
Adds Bunde, “It turns out a little more organic sounding. It’s not super polished but it has a spirit to it, a sort of a feel that you don’t really get if you go back and do everything like in a laboratory.’
Karels is the band’s songwriter. She says ideas come to her in odd moments and she’ll write song ideas or lyrics on paper scraps or napkins. Once a song’s lyrics and melody get formed, she’ll bring it to the band.
“The song’s written and we just jump in,” Klug says.
A good example would be “Heartbeat.” When Karels brought that song, it had a softer feel. Bunde had other ideas.
“You brought in ‘Heartbeat’ and I was like, ‘We need a rock song,’” he says. “I think I totally changed the groove altogether.”
The band released it’s last album, “Thin Skinned,” in 2019. At the time of that album’s release, they had other songs they were working on. Throughout the pandemic, they worked on them — often in masks, and by being socially distanced in their rehearsal space. “Whiskey Walkin’” is the result of that work.
“Most of these songs have been sort of waiting in the wings to do something with,” Scruggs says.
Karels says the band is as good now as it has ever been. “We’re really tight for what we have right now.”
The band members say they’re not shooting to be superstars. At least not yet. They’re mostly content to keep making great music together in a community that, for the most part, seems supportive to live music and creative pursuits.
“I think right now we’re sort of just trying to get the record out and see what we’ve got,” Bunde says. “I think, ultimately, we’d like to play out of town more than we are. But we love playing in Mankato.”