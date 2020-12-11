High school for most students was an exciting new world of driver’s licenses and part-time jobs.
As for me, I had been getting rides from my mom to and from school until I was nearly a senior in high school. Though I’m not, and never have been, embarrassed of my parents, it was a slight hit to my ego every time Mom dropped me off when I was supposed to have my own license and my own crappy car at 16.
That wasn’t an option for me in high school. That teenage liberation and independence was out of reach. At that point in my life, I was in what I call legal purgatory. My immigration status had hindered many of those experiences. I lived vicariously through my friends as they complained of having to go to work or heading to Mankato to go to the mall on the weekends.
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, program had been approved under the Obama administration in 2012 and that changed my life.
After graduating, there was a lot of hope. Hesitant hope, faint hope. Mostly, I didn’t want to get too excited about something I hadn’t received quite yet.
The program allowed those who were also in that “legal purgatory” and undocumented individuals to receive a work permit for two years. It allowed us to get a driver’s license (though, I didn’t get mine until last year, but that’s a story for another column).
DACA had essentially given us that liberty, that independence to support ourselves and further our education. And don’t think it was just given to us. You can read my personal essay on the process and experience here. Filing fees are nearly $500 if you file by yourself. To help a recipient with their renewal fees, donate through the Immigration Law Center of Minnesota.
Tag on some lawyer fees on that, too, if you go that route. And envision an intensive process that involves going through every scrap of paper you possess that proves you’d been in the country consecutively since 2007. A tedious process, but one worth doing every time to retain that sweet, sweet independence.
But before receiving DACA in early 2013, it was extremely difficult to try to explain to my friends why I couldn’t get a job or get a license. It’s hard to explain a process that, at that age, you don’t really understand yourself.
And I thought, when I received DACA, it’d get easier to try to explain to friends what the program was. At first, I felt a little embarrassed, as if I were giving out this big secret. There wasn’t a secret to be kept, though. My family came here legally and we started the process of citizenship legally … It wasn’t my burden to feel embarrassed that the process is flawed in many ways.
After coming to terms that I shouldn’t be embarrassed, it still wasn’t an easy conversation. I had to explain that because my family was still under the legal process of receiving citizenship since the late ‘90s, hence, the legal purgatory. And explaining to them I couldn’t leave the country without being penalized. Meaning, I couldn’t come back into the country for years. And having to explain that I was born in Mexico, but had lived in the U.S. since I was a toddler. And explaining that DACA is a program for every immigrant who qualifies, not just Hispanics.
Even my best explanations would leave most confused. Believe me, man, I’ve been confused for the last 27 years.
Regardless of whatever connotation DACA has or how hard it is to explain to people what the program is, it still provided thousands with jobs. People who have lived in the U.S. who have called this place their home. Like me, they don’t know any other country or home.
So when in 2017 the program had stopped taking new applicants, it was a big blow. I was one of the fortunate ones to be able to renew my DACA, but there were many other kids who hadn’t had the opportunity to feel American, to feel that independence. I felt the same as I did in high school for those kids in 2017.
However, last Friday, on Dec. 4, nearly three years later, DACA was reinstated. According to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 1 million people have become eligible to newly apply for the program.
My heart fills with joy that these students will be able to achieve their dreams — to feel like they’re at home.
I still have a faint, hesitant hope; but this time, it’s more about the hope that the negative connotations of DACA and its recipients will eventually go away. A hope that has been tarnished through vicious words from our leaders and our very own community members toward DACA recipients.
All we have is hope, though, and hope is what got me to where I am now. And I hope to see these great members of our society create something great, despite everything.
Diana Rojo-Garcia can be reached at drojogarcia@mankatofreepress.com.
