I was talking to a young man the other day who was recently hired for his first full-time post-college position. I asked him how he liked his new job. He grimaced.
“The work itself isn’t too bad, but the company has a ‘fully candid at all times’ policy that I don’t like.”
What, I asked, is a “fully candid at all times” policy?
“It’s a policy that means management can say anything they want to the employees as long as they’re being candid and we can’t do anything about it,” he told me. “I’m not sure, but it feels like it’s just an excuse to be mean without getting called on it.”
I’ve heard of companies having policies about workplace equality or health and safety or, lately, masking, but a policy about being fully candid at all times like that’s a good thing? Yikes.
I didn’t think to ask, but I wonder if that policy works both ways. In other words, are employees given the same privilege of being candid at all times? I can only imagine how well that would go. Just picture the annual review:
Boss: So time for your annual review, huh? Let me start by saying you’re late more often than you’re on time, your attitude is occasionally questionable, and the only thing you really seem to have a passion for is being first in line when someone brings in doughnuts.
Employee: Excuse me, but haven’t you ever heard about the sandwich approach?
Boss: Are you saying you’re hungry?
Employee: The sandwich approach is where you sandwich in one criticism between two compliments. That’s how my annual review worked at my old job.
Boss: Sandwiches are for kindergarteners. You’re in the big leagues now, Bucko. Let’s continue. I’ve got a golf game scheduled for this afternoon and I’d like to get this over with. I will say with all candidness that you aren’t the worst employee we’ve ever had. You aren’t the best, but you definitely aren’t the worst. Is that enough of a sandwich for you?
Employee: It seems a little bit like peanut butter on dry bread, but I’ll take it. Now I have a question for you regarding the candid at all times policy.
Boss: Well, spit it out.
Employee: Do I get to be candid in return?
Boss: Of course. I can take it.
Employee: I’ve had a lot of bosses before, but out of all of them I’d have to say you’re extremely mediocre. If you spent as much time watching your employees as you spend checking out golf courses around the world, you might realize how much goldbricking goes on around here. And that casserole you brought in for the Christmas potluck tasted like boiled gym socks.
Boss: You’re fired. And by the way, you weren’t our first choice for this position. You weren’t even our second or third. You were our we-don’t-want-to-look-at-one-more-resume choice. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out.
At least, that’s how I imagine an annual review might go in a company with that kind of a policy. What I can’t imagine is how management would keep a lid on all the squabbling that has to be a side effect of being completely honest with your coworkers 100% of the time.
I’ve always believed there’s something called a “work personality” that most people have the good sense to put on every morning along with fresh underwear.Part of one’s work personality is maintaining a pleasant tone of voice as much as possible, saying good morning and see you tomorrow, and basically acting like you aren’t still playing in the sandbox.
Would a work personality meld with a completely candid work environment? Somehow, I don’t think so. I’m not at all sure why a company would want to adopt such an extreme policy.
While being candid doesn’t necessarily mean you’re going to always spout off something rude, nine times out of 10 that’s exactly what happens.
It’s like when someone starts a sentence with the words “No offense, but…” Again, nine times out of 10 you’re going to be offended.
I feel sympathy for the young man working for that blunt-to-a-fault business, but on the other hand he’s young, has a good degree and enough sense not to be candid with his boss. At least I hope he does.
Nell Musolf is a freelance writer based in Mankato. She can be reached at nmusolf@gmail.com.
