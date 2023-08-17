Although she grew up on a farm near Sherburn and taught second grade in Britt and Estherville, Iowa, Mary Ann Waldron’s generosity has left a lasting impression in Mankato.
The children’s author died June 17, 2020, at age 81 in Mankato, where she had moved upon retirement to care for her aging father. The gift of her home to Blue Earth County in fall 2021 means improvements are coming to its children’s library.
The first step was construction of a patio off the children’s library in summer 2022. Working with the Waldron family, murals inspired by Waldron’s love of storytelling, painted by local Indigenous artist Justin Ek and produced by SignPro, have been installed above that outside patio. The murals, called “Distance Worlds,” mimic artwork above the shelves inside.
“We were able to, with the family’s approval, sell the house (she gifted them) and then use the proceeds from the house to do things specifically for children at the library,” said Kelly McBride, director of library services. Funds available through Waldron’s gift totaled $230,000.
The biggest — and most disruptive — changes will come this fall after the Friends of the Library book sale, McBride said. This phase includes new flooring, a new ceiling, pieces of furniture and new age-appropriate shelving, as was done last year in the main library.
“This is a very large space,” McBride said. “So it takes a lot of money to make it all happen. And we’re able to do that through the gifts from Mary Ann.” Additional funds came from the Minnesota Arts & Cultural Heritage Fund and the people of Minnesota for Library Legacy Activities.
A relationship between the library and Ek was established last year when McBride supported the Old Town Association’s Day of the Dead celebration, Ek said. The idea of a mural was kicked around, and then he provided image ideas that were approved by McBride and the Library Board.
“We wanted a local artist and Justin’s work is so bright and colorful that we all knew he’d come up with something great,” McBride said.
Although those designs were different sizes originally, the folks at SignPro were able to create six approximately 3-by-3-foot murals directly onto aluminum panels that were attached with screws to the outside Kasota stone ring of the building. This protects the stone on the 45-year-old building.
“I tried to filter the design through that very specific filter” of storytelling, Ek said. “And mostly the connection that I did find was just the storytelling and leaving it open for interpretation.”
Ek said he was inspired by one of Waldron’s books in particular.
“The original characters, that’s all my style. But the one that felt connected to the author was the fairy that’s out there because (Waldron) had an Irish folklore (story). So, that was my nod to her as an author.”
Waldron had a lifelong dream to publish books, according to her editor, Julie Schrader of Minnesota Heritage Publishing. As an elementary school teacher, however, that dream remained unfulfilled until just before her death in 2020.
“Mary Ann was a dedicated teacher, and she wanted her books to have a message for kids: Believe in yourself and be kind to one another,” Schrader said. “I worked closely with her on every aspect of the publishing of her books, from graphic design, page layout and illustrators.”
Another person who worked closely with her was Tom Salsbery, who was her accountant and power of attorney.
“It was her hope that, after her death, her home at 243 Shaubut St. in Mankato could be used as a destination for reading programs for children,” according to Salsbery. “When this could not be worked out, her home was gifted to Blue Earth County,” which is how the library got its windfall.
“She was a lady who supported history, the environment, animals and education,” Salsbery said.
Waldron produced other books for children ages 7 and older in addition to “A Wee Bit of Irish Lace,” “Can Candy Save Christmas?,” “Can Any Bunny Be An Easter Bunny?” and “All Messy and Sticky.” She also authored “Nellie’s Right to Vote.”
The last step in the process was finding a way to create and attach the mural panels to the building without damaging it. For that, the folks at SignPro and Blue Earth County were brought into the discussion.
When painting on the building was quickly ruled out, they had to find a way to produce Ek’s artwork directly onto aluminum panels and then attach them to the building to maintain its integrity, said Jo Bailey, president and owner of SignPro.
As it turns out, Blue Earth County has an employee, Tim Edwards, who has experience working with this type of process, said Joshua Milow, Blue Earth County deputy county administrator. That turned it from a “should we” to a “how do we” project.
Edwards has worked on other county buildings and even helped when adding new lettering to the Blue Earth County Library building, Milow said. By drilling small holes into the stone itself — not the grout between the limestone panels — little damage is done and when no longer needed, holes can be filled with a dust and adhesive mixture.
Bailey said they went through several processes over a number of months to find a method for creating and adhering the artwork to the panels that would work. Ek said he is pleased because this method can be used by other artists who wish to have their work in an outdoor setting while being respectful of its placement.
“It was a stroke of good luck that we were able to come across that money and then just have collaborators, like Justin and SignPro, who were able to help make what will be a fantastic children’s space,” McBride said.
By improving the children’s library, they hope they can attract more of the teens and tweens who don’t currently use it, she said.
