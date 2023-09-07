Peter Bloedel’s marriage is 28 years old. His oldest child, son Hans, is 26. And this fall, his artistic creation, Theatre Physics, is turning 30.
It’s one of the longest things I’ve ever been part of,” he said this week from his office at Bethany Lutheran College, where he has been a theater professor for 31 years. “So, yeah, it’s crazy.”
For the record, he was with his wife, Sarah, longer than that, but not yet married. And he has been involved with this musical group, The Divers, longer than Theatre Physics.
When he started at Bethany, he said, he was giving a list of what was expected of him. Among them was a one-act play and full-length play in the fall. One problem: He wasn’t a real big fan of one-act plays.
As a magician, he reached into his back of tricks for an alternative.
“I did a senior project about new vaudeville when I was at Gustavus (Adolphus College). And I thought, you know, it might be fun to do a thing where we’ll do a physical theater thing, a skit, maybe much of it is based on pantomime.”
That’s was the format of the first half for the opener, and then he added Tom Stoppard’s “15-Minute Hamlet” to fill out the show. The format for Theatre Physics was born.
For the next nearly three decades, students have been invited to audition by showing off an unusual or odd skill — walking backward on your toe knuckles, yodeling, eating fire — and Bloedel takes those skills, adds a sorcerer’s mix of his own ideas, and creates the show. Sometimes others write the show.
“If some kids came in with just a really, really good idea, we would get them in a room and started developing the idea. And it might be already kind of written because they wrote it for their audition.”
This has been the shape of the event every year, and students and audiences love it. With the unusual title, he admits, audience sometimes had to see it to believe it wasn’t a physics lecture.
With the start of the third decade, however, comes change. This year’s show, part of the college’s Fall Festival, will be a sort of “Greatest Hits,” with some skits — and those who performed them — coming back. A reception has been added for Saturday as well.
Bloedel went back through the years of shows, many of which are available for viewing on the Bethany website, and picked his favorite acts.
“After I cast the show, I’m getting people trying these things,” he said. Many of the skits require a particular set of skills that had to be found among the students. In some cases he didn’t find people who could do it, so he cut the skit. In other cases, such as eating fire, more showed an affinity for it than could be included.
Because the show is original and not prewritten, he can make necessary changes on the fly.
Bloedel and folks from the Development Office at Bethany reached out to alumni to get their memories of participating in this rite of passage event. Two people who participated will speak during the reception at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Longtime Fine Arts Event Coordinator Lois Jaeger and theater alum Andrew Umphrey will join Bloedel onstage to share memories.
Personally, creating these original scripts probably encouraged him to become the playwright that he is, with various “Seussification” plays of everything from “Romeo and Juliet” to “A Christmas Carol,” as well as originals and other adaptations to his credit.
He also credits wife Sarah with allowing him to go out to play with Theatre Physics every fall, virtually disappearing from the house for three weeks at a hectic time of year. She handled the household and the kids in his absence.
“She is somebody that I can come back home to and talk about it with, you know. And she’s also a great idea person” to help him work through trouble spots in the script.
But it’s what he has found among the college and his students that really stands out for him.
“It has taught us to not be afraid of trying things,” he said, referring to the number of times they drop items from the fly space above the stage and the creation of a trapdoor under the stage as examples.
“I think what you learn quickly is that you can try things. And you might say failure is not an option, but if you do something that doesn’t work, you can always figure some other way around. Theatre Physics is like that.”
Through three decades, he said he has noticed a difference in the skillset that students bring to college. Many of them don’t have the experience of delayed gratification, or having to work on a process for success.
“In this day of artificial intelligence, and where things are generated just at the click of a mouse, to actually teach students the hard way to do something to success is, I think, extremely valuable. Many of them don’t know a life beyond their computer or their phone,” Bloedel said.
“Now, we have to find ways to just sort of rewire their brain a little bit,” and he said Theatre Physics can start doing that. In a fun and collaborative way.
If You Go What: Theatre Physics 30 Where: Bethany Lutheran College, Sig Lee Theatre When: 7 and 9 p.m. Sept. 15, 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. Sept. 16, and 2 p.m. Sept. 17. An Alumni and Friends Reception – Celebrating 30 Years of Theatre Physics is planned for 4 p.m. Sept. 16 Tickets are $5, plus a $1.25 fee, and available at blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office. Shows usually sell out.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.