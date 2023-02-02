The way director Ann Fredrickson describes it, the cast of “Once Upon A Mattress” is a collection of people many partiers might look for on a Friday or Saturday night.
“It’s very much an ensemble show,” she begins when talking about the musical version of “The Princess and the Pea.” “It’s a good-sized group of principals, and they’re each quirky and interesting in their own way.”
The court is watched over by a queen with a name that combines “aggravation” and “migraine,” as in headache: Aggravain. The king, Sextimus, is mute, thanks to an unhappy curse. This allows Aggravain to decree that nobody shall marry until her son, Dauntless, does.
She further angers her court by saying nobody shall marry Dauntless unless they can pass her perhaps unpassable “sensitivity test.” With the odds already stacked against a potential wife for Dauntless, it appears the possible suitor found by Prince Harry, a certain Winnifred the Woebegone, has little chance of success.
Much of the fun comes as Winnifred takes on Aggravain’s challenges.
Leading the audience through this story is the Minstrel, who opens with the song “Many Moons Ago.” This role, usually played by a man, is given an extra twist with Greta Bloedel’s portrayal of a woman who is disguised as a man in order to “make it in a man’s world,” Bloedel said.
“I am constantly figuring out how to play a woman and a man at the same time,” she said. “For me, this twist gives the character more depth and new energy to play with.”
As you may suspect, however, it also adds even more fun and hilarity to an already fun and hilarious script.
Fredrickson said she and musical director Dennis Marzolf didn’t go into the casting process with that sort of gender twist in mind. But a strong group of potential leads allowed them to mix and match until they reached a combination that, to borrow from a different fairy tale, felt just right.
“Really, any one of them could have played any given role. So, we spent a long time kind of going in circles and thinking about, OK, if this person plays the queen then this person could play Fred and this person could play this,” she said.
For Libby Kassuelke, who ended up in the Winnifred chair when the musical casting carousel stopped, any role would have required some research. She had never heard of the show before it was announced, she said.
But Kassuelke’s very happy with how it turned out.
“Winnifred is so goofy,” she said. “It’s my job to make everything she says and does as quirky and silly as possible. Best job ever.”
This fits perfectly with what she has determined to be the underlying moral of the story, so to speak.
“I think the main idea with the Winnifred and Dauntless storyline is that being sincere and genuine and owning your goofiness or your awkwardness is really a wonderful thing,” Kassuelke said.
Andy Boese plays Dauntless. He’s happy that Winnifred comes along because it turns Dauntless from being “sort of whiny a large chunk of the time” to someone who is mesmerized by Winnifred, who gets him to start asking questions about his life.
“She’s witty, she’s entertaining, she’s spontaneous. What more could a guy like Dauntless want from her?” he said.
Boese said Dauntless is optimistic and kind. Even when things aren’t going his way, he takes a moment to “mope” and then moves on.
“He’s constantly looking out for everyone around him to make sure that they’re doing OK and trying to find little ways to help when possible. He might be a bit dense, but that doesn’t take away from his heart of gold.”
As if the story needed any more tension, there is a strong reason that Prince Harry went looking for a princess for Dauntless in the first place. He and Lady Larken need to marry sooner rather than later or the entire court will learn of their dirty little secret.
Music for “Once Upon A Mattress” was written by Mary Rodgers, daughter of Richard from the famous Rodgers and Hammerstein Broadway duo. The music performed by two pianos and a small pit orchestra that is placed behind a short wall at the back of the set allows for a variety of dancing styles and catchy songs.
It’s a set, by the way, that Fredrickson described as inspired by the Fisher Price Little People Castle. Designer John Merseth has designed it so its three pieces can be rearranged and moved to create different scenes.
“It’s a very versatile set” with an old-fashioned feel, the director said, adding, “It has a very sort of fairy tale-ish castle.”
The cast members said they have thoroughly enjoyed the process and hope audiences use the opportunity to let go of their worries.
“The whole thing is just such a good laugh. A truly feel good show,” Kassuelke said. “Even after having watched all the scenes in rehearsal multiple times, the cast is still laughing at every joke.”
Added Bloedel: “If you want a good laugh, this is the production to see.”
