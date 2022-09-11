It’s not often that a Zambian church’s need for updated worship materials would become a graphic art project and exhibit in southern Minnesota. Thanks to various worldwide connections, that’s just what happened at Bethany Lutheran College in Mankato.
“Images of Grace” will be displayed through Sept. 27 in Bethany’s Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center. They are images created by Bethany students specifically for worship services in Zambian churches.
The opportunity came about through a relationship the school has with Terry Schultz, artistic development missionary with Multi-language Productions in the Wisconsin Lutheran Synod, said Andrew Overn, Bethany art professor.
According to the WELS Friends of Africa website, the Lutheran Church of Central Africa requested Schultz’s assistance in facilitating the development of new music resources in 2018. Because of his busy schedule and COVID-19 travel restrictions, he could not make that trip until March 2022.
Schultz attended Sunday services at Lusaka area congregations, familiarizing himself with how the locals worship. What he found was they were using printed materials that contain basic black and white sketches, which were reproduced on mimeograph machines by missionaries in the 1970s.
“It turns out that to print and laminate poster-sized documents in Zambia is quite inexpensive by Western standards,” Overn said. “In specific, they wanted a two-page, poster-sized graphic illustration for each week’s Bible lesson/story.”
Schultz works primarily with music, Overn said, so he turned to his friends at Bethany’s art department to help with this project.
“Bethany offers a unique art and design experience encapsulated in a broader liberal arts curriculum. Creativity requires knowledge, and the liberal arts gives our future creative professionals a healthy dose of conceptual raw materials from which to generate ideas,” Overn said.
Ideas for stories to be represented came from Zambian clergy. Using an online project management software called Trello, Overn and fellow art professor Jason Jaspersen assembled a group of students they thought would be able to pull off this extracurricular project. They called this group “The Super Friends.”
Using Trello, students could select their next project from the master list and begin work on their illustrations. Schultz was able to arrange for a modest fee for each completed pair of posters.
“After it became obvious that we had underestimated the amount of work involved, Jaspersen reached out to a few additional artists to provide even more help,” Overn said. “To date, there have been 10 artists who have contributed to the project, including Terry himself. Only two of that group are not students or graduates from Bethany.”
The exhibit is an add-on to the project, included to provide visual curricula for a foreign mission. They have included as many pieces as would fit in the gallery, he said.
The next scheduled exhibit at Bethany will be photographs from their newest professor in the Media Arts Department, Ben Lundsten. Overn said he has a great portfolio of international images.
Following Ludsten will be a showing of paintings by accomplished Milwaukee-area artist Paul Burmeister. The last exhibit before Christmas will be an all-campus exhibition that includes works created by students during the semester and others on campus who work creatively.
