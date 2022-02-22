Q: Why am I always tired? How can my nutrition play a part in that?
Sleep affects every part of your day, and nutrition can play a big role in that. Serotonin, a key sleep regulation hormone, is affected by the foods you eat. Here are seven tips to help you sleep better:
Focus on Bvitamins
B vitamins, especially B6, B12 and folic acid, promote healthy sleep. Find these nutrients in bananas, salmon, green vegetables, meat, dairy, potatoes and beans.
Try tryptophan
Chicken, turkey, low-fat cheese and complex carbohydrates contain tryptophan, an amino acid that increases serotonin levels. Minimize sugary foods and high-fat varieties as these can disrupt the serotonin cycle.
Go nuts
Nuts, seeds and healthy oils not only boost your heart health but may improve your serotonin levels as well. Swap out your evening chips, fries and ice cream for these sleep-inducing snacks.
Go fresh
Fresh herbs may have a calming effect on your body and contain certain chemicals that reduce tension and promote sleep. Grab fresh basil, parsley or thyme, and add to your next meal.
Avoid alcohol
Alcohol can worsen your sleep. While you may fall asleep faster after a drink, the quality and restorative stages of sleep are less. Try enjoying a glass of tart cherry juice before bed, which contains the sleep-inducing hormone melatonin.
Avoid spicy foods
Spicy foods may cause heartburn and increase acid reflux. Aim to avoid spicy foods three hours before bedtime.
Minimize caffeine
While everyone has a different tolerance to caffeine, it can disorganize your sleep and increase core temperature. Pay special attention to caffeine-containing foods or drinks consumed in the evening.
All in all, maintaining a well-balanced diet high in fruits and vegetables along with lean proteins and whole grain carbohydrates may help promote sleep, and help you feel refreshed and ready to conquer your day.
