No doubt you have had some issues with tomatoes already. My biggest issue? There are no tomatoes.
Whether it is the fruits or the foliage, maybe unknown to you, disease or disorders are happening. Let’s review blossom end rot, as with this crazy lack of rain (except for Sunday night and Tuesday morning) you may be seeing it in your garden.
It is a fairly common and scary-gross looking condition, but very easy to fix. It is a cultural issue brought on by incorrect watering. Blossom end rot appears on the bottom end (where the blossom was) of the fruit, pepper, melon or tomato. It is a dark, somewhat circular and sunken spot that can be as big as half the fruit before you notice it.
Pick and toss any of them; they won’t get better over time. Correct your watering to be 1-2 inches per week in 2-3 applications, including rain in your calculation.
Blossom end rot is a calcium uptake issue. Without adequate water, the plant takes up inadequate amounts of calcium resulting in deformed fruit. Fix the water, fix the problem – that was easy.
If all of your fruits have this issue despite correct watering, you may need to add some calcium to your garden. Most other tomato issues such as diseases, blights and viruses are not easy to fix, ever. My best advice is to start with plant varieties that have resistance to many of the common tomato diseases, and also to use a fungicide throughout the season.
Maple troubles
Besides my failing Autumn Blaze maple, over recent years, I have watched one of my sugar maples looking worse every summer.
What is referred to as “maple decline” is not uncommon in Minnesota. It is an umbrella term describing the obvious decline of the tree when the exact cause is often unknown. Some of the signs are late leaf out, early leaf color change, leaf drop, low vigor, sparse new growth and a half naked tree.
Sugar maples love deep, rich, moist soils found in the forest — terms that probably don’t describe most of our yards. Often our soils can be fill, compacted and shallow. As urban trees, maples and all trees struggle with the intrusion of sidewalks, roadways, curbing, basement walls and other hard features in the landscape above and below the ground like sewer pipes.
We dig around trees, drive over the root zones, forget to water them during drought periods … and then we wonder why they croak.
Issues can also arise when trees are planted too deep. You should be able to see a flaring out of the trunk at the ground level. This is called the buttress. If your trees look like telephone poles sticking out of the yard, they are likely planted too deep.
So, what can you do? Even if the tree looks healthy, fix it before it is too late. Using a small shovel, you could dig away some of the soil until you can see the flare all the way around the base. This may, of course, cause a lower area in your landscape, but get creative and make a garden area out of it.
If it is way too deep to flare out the soil level, once it is dormant in late fall, dig it up and re-plant, assuming it is not too large. On the other hand, if you have built up a garden around a tree, covering the buttress area you should remove it. Trunks need to stay dry and roots need to breathe. Adding soil around a tree’s root zone creates compaction.
If you are skeptical, push around a wheel barrel full of soil and notice how heavy it is. It is easy to see how adding a layer of soil can add up weight wise. Soil is heavy, and additional layers of soil press out the air spaces creating compaction.
I still have a giant dead tree with only the trunk remaining that serves a purpose even in death. All summer I have seen a pair of ospreys that perch on it during their fishing adventures.
Earlier this spring a pair of geese were checking it out, which was strange at about 25 feet up. There are no worries when it may tip over. When it does, hopefully it will be in the direction of the lake and create a spot for turtles to hang out.
Visit us at the Mankato Farmers' Market! We are located at the Best Buy parking lot on Adams Street. Stop by and get local sweet corn, melons, tomatoes, honey, soaps, textiles, baked goods, crafts, woodworking, pies, hot coffee, cheeses, local raised meats and eggs. The Market is open 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays, and 3:30-6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays. You can follow my Facebook business page @Market Bakery.
