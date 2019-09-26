If you’re someone who remembers and yearns for the days when Tanley Field hosted the boys of summer, when the Coffee Hag building was a watering hole called Sam’s Bar, and when The Oasis drive-in was where all the cool kids hung out, you might want to get to know the work of Bill Anderson.
His latest book contains hundreds of sketches and paintings that chronicle Mankato, both past and present. He makes annual pilgrimages to Mankato to visit family and, when he does, he usually takes time to paint, on location, some personal or public landmark. (The book, “Mankato, Minnesota Through the Eyes of Bill Anderson,” will be available soon at his website, billandersonartist.com. It will also be available on Amazon. Anderson has a gallery in Costa Mesa, CA full of his work, in case you’re ever in Costa Mesa.)
Born and raised in Mankato, Anderson attended Mankato High School. He recalls his younger days fondly, and says that’s the reason he keeps returning to, and painting, his hometown. After high school he enrolled at Mankato State College where he played collegiate football and baseball.
“I was the only art major on the football team,” Anderson joked. “And the only art major on the baseball team.”
When it comes to sports facilities in Mankato, Anderson’s got a few claims to fame. He played in both the last baseball game at the old Tanley Field in North Mankato, and the first game at Franklin Rogers Park. He also played in the first football game at Blakeslee Stadium as a fullback for the Mavericks.
And while he’s been a lifelong sports fan — including being a coach while teaching at various high schools — his true love and passion was always art.
Of the new book’s 180 pages, nearly all are filled with images of his sketches and finished paintings, including multiple sketches that show the progression of a painting. There are works done in watercolor, oil, colored pencil. There’s even a linoleum block print commissioned by Minnesota State University depicting the campus bell tower. (The term commissioned is used here loosely; he donated them, but with the directive that if they ever cease to go on display, they must be returned to his family.)
Anderson’s gaze and paintbrush have combined to depict nearly every major landmark: The old train depot, Kato Ballroom, Schmidt House, downtown Post Office, Hubbard Mill, Woolworth store, Wagon Wheel, historic Blue Earth County Courthouse, Circle Inn, Dari’O, Hubbard House, Betsy and Tacy houses, Tourtellotte Park and many more. Each painting is done on his annual trip home.
“I come back because of family,” Anderson said last week during one of his stops in Mankato. “But at the same time, when I come back, I feel like I really missed the boat when I was living here.”
Anderson moved to California the day after he graduated from college. He says the pay difference for teachers between Minnesota and Long Beach, CA was substantial. Plus, he says his wife, Ausma — a foreign exchange student from Riga, Latvia whom he met in high school — wanted to move out west.
“The first time I came back to Minnesota was when Front Street was basically destroyed,” he said. “There was a six-block area, that’s where everybody hung out. If you wanted to run into somebody from Mankato that’s where you went. Brett’s and Sears and all these different stores were on Front Street. I came back and it was so different, and I thought I can’t believe I didn’t paint or draw Mankato as it existed. So I said I better start.”
Thus began his efforts to right the personal wrong of not using his talent to capture more of the city that made him who he was. It was here that his love for, and skill with, art was born. This is where he excelled on the football field and on the baseball diamond. And this is where he met Ausma, the woman who would become his life partner until her passing a few years ago.
Of all his paintings, the one that may be his favorite from the Mankato works, he said, is the one he did of Tanley Field. And it’s easy to see why. Using warm tones and the vibe of baseball under the lights, Anderson’s depiction is the one that best captures his emotions about his hometown.
And if you look closely, you can even see him sitting on the ledge of the scoreboard — he used to be the scoreboard guy at Tanley.
“My grandfather used to take me to Tanley Field,” he recalled. “I’ve shagged fly balls out there, shined shoes, threw batting practice.”
The Mankato Merchants played ball there, he said, and a handful of players who would go on to play in the major leagues played at Tanley. He remembers watching Red Ruffing, who would go on to play for the Red Sox and Yankees, play there. He watched Red Barrett, too, who would go on to play for the Reds, Braves and Cardinals.
“That was the place to be before we had major league baseball in Minnesota,” he said. “Every game was on the radio, Chuck Pasek was the announcer. If you weren’t at the game you were listening to it on the radio.”
While Tanley might be his favorite, the one he wishes he could somehow get back was the very first Mankato painting he ever did.
He painted the Mankato Zoo before the big flood of 1965 that wiped it out. But he’s looked everywhere, and he just hasn’t been able to find it.
