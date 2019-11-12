Judith Kay Whalen, 75, of Wells, MN died Sunday, November 10, 2019. Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, November 15, 2019 at 10:30 AM at St. Casimir Catholic Church in Wells, with Father Greg Havel officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, November 14 from 3:00-7:00 PM at Bruss-Heitner …