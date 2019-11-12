After several freezing nights, it’s easy to see who the tough guys are out in the garden.
The peony plants and the Baptisia still standing tall. Rosemary hasn’t felt a thing (until I cut it soon). Hostas and daylilies dead to the ground. Iris still holding on. Cranesbill geranium, a perennial, is barely affected in appearance by frost, and will look as it does in the photo nearly all winter.
Despite my own chatter about cutting back the garden in a timely manner, mine is only half done. So, I guess I will have more winter interest in my garden this year.
Did you pot up any annuals like coleus and impatiens to winter over? If yes, they may be looking scraggly if you didn’t cut them back. Go ahead and cut them back and let them regrow in their new environment.
Photoperiodism, of course
Have you ever wondered why some plants only bloom in the spring or fall, some only in summer and some all season? Photoperiodism is the reason.
Plants normally fall into one of three categories when it comes to bloom times: day neutral, long day or short day. Photoperiodism is the reaction a plant has to the amount of uninterrupted darkness it experiences, as to when it will initiate flowering.
Studies have shown that even brief flashes of light that interrupt night darkness can initiate flower bloom. Plants that are considered day neutral are oblivious to the amount of darkness and bloom instead based on the maturity of that plant.
For instance, there are June-bearing strawberries that produce based on being a short-day plant, and as the season progresses into summer, they cease with shorter nights. Day-neutral strawberries do not care and pump out flowers and fruits over the season based on plant maturity instead.
Peonies, daylily and dianthus are a few day -neutral perennials. Everbearing strawberries are also short-day plants, producing the bulk of their flowers and fruits in the spring and the fall when the dark period is longer. Plants that are short or long day, may have different requirements for the amount of their specific dark time. In the plant industry, this factor is referred to as DIF.
The plant nursery industry can initiate plants to flower out of season by using, and/or creating, light and dark environments. An example would be mums for sale that are blooming in mid-summer, which is out of their normal bloom period. Cultivars of day-neutral mums are being introduced as well. Other tools used in the process to manipulate bloom out of season are growth regulators and temperature control.
Poinsettia season
Soon, if not already, poinsettias will be for sale in abundance.
These plants have a lot of top growth as opposed to the size pot they are usually sold in, meaning not much space for the required water.
Watering can be a daily issue; make sure your container is free draining. If you forgot to water and find your plant totally drooped out, set it in a dish of water for an hour or so to recover.
Plants like bright light but not too warm so avoid areas in your home near heat vents and remove dead leaves as they appear.
Typically, any plant moved from one point to another, even from one room to another, can lose 10% or more of its leaves due to the change in light, humidity and heat levels. The garden center to your house is a move — so expect leaves to fall.
Your poinsettia will likely look it’s best ever the first day you bring it home and will decline from there on. Frowns all around, I know. Greenhouses create and maintain the ideal conditions for plants. When we bring them home they have to put up with what we offer: less light, less humidity, less attention, and yes, probably less water. It’s no surprise!
Poinsettias are perennials in warmer climates growing up to 25 feet tall. If your plant survives until spring, you can prune it back to about 2 inches above where the branching starts. Then you can plant it directly outside in a garden bed or re-pot into a larger container.
They can come back inside in the fall, but getting them to color up again is challenging. Success may depend on how mobile your plant container is and having and empty closet for the nightly dark period.
Drummers Garden Center will again be hosting the Winter Farmers’ Markets. The dates are 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 21, Jan. 4 and 18 and Feb. from 10 a.m. – noon.
