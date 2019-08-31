The American Red Cross has issued a special appeal for blood donations in September, which is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, and is offering free haircuts from Sport Clips to donors.
Donors will who want to take advantage of the free haircut will get a voucher via email for a free haircut.
Donation opportunities in the Mankato area include:
■ 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 3 in room 117 of Minnesota State University's Centennial Student Union.
■ 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 9 at Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
■ 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Culver's Restaurant on Madison Avenue in Mankato.
■ 10:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Culver's Restaurant on Madison Avenue in Mankato.
■ 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at the American Red Cross offices, 105 Homestead Road.
■ 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 12 at the American Red Cross offices, 105 Homestead Road.
■ 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 13 at the American Red Cross offices, 105 Homestead Road.
