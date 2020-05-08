Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 15:
Blue Earth County
Mankato
Friday, May 8: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Church, 632 S. Broad St.
Monday, May 11: Noon to 5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; Noon to 6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 Manitou Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
Thursday, May 14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
May 15: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Red Cross; 1-6 p.m., First Congregational Church of Christ, 150 Stadium Court.
Brown County
New Ulm
Friday, May 8: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 210 N. State St.
May 15: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical center, 1324 N. Fifth St.
Le Sueur County
Montgomery
May 14: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79, 102 W. Elm St.
Nicollet County
St. Peter
Monday, May 11: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
