The American Red Cross is coordinating blood donation opportunities at the following locations:

Blue Earth County

Amboy

Jan. 20: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church.

Good Thunder

Jan. 21: 1-6 p.m., Fire Station.

Mankato

Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.

Tuesday: Noon to 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Meyer Hall.

Jan. 17: Noon to 6 p.m., Servpro.

Jan. 20: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church.

Jan. 22: 1-6 p.m., Scheel's.

Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monarch Meadows, 2148 Monarch Drive

Jan. 29: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

Brown County

Comfrey

Jan. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 120 Brown St.

New Ulm

Jan. 15: 1-7 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse.

Jan. 16: Noon to 6 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse.

Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse; 1-7 p.m., Student Center, 1995 Luther Court.

Jan. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Ulm Community Center.

Faribault County

Bricelyn

Jan. 27: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center.

Winnebago

Jan. 21: Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center.

Le Sueur County

Elysian

Jan. 22: Noon to 6 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church.

Montgomery

Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79.

Nicollet County

North Mankato

Jan. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College.

St. Peter

Jan. 16: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Scholarship America.

Watonwan

Butterfield

Jan. 20: Noon to 6 p.m., Butterfield High School.

St. James

Jan. 23: Noon to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.

Jan. 24: 8 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

For more information, go to: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.

