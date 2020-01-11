The American Red Cross is coordinating blood donation opportunities at the following locations:
Blue Earth County
Amboy
Jan. 20: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church.
Good Thunder
Jan. 21: 1-6 p.m., Fire Station.
Mankato
Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Tuesday: Noon to 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, Meyer Hall.
Jan. 17: Noon to 6 p.m., Servpro.
Jan. 20: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church.
Jan. 22: 1-6 p.m., Scheel's.
Jan. 27: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monarch Meadows, 2148 Monarch Drive
Jan. 29: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Brown County
Comfrey
Jan. 23: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Community Center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm
Jan. 15: 1-7 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse.
Jan. 16: Noon to 6 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse.
Jan. 17: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Vogel Fieldhouse; 1-7 p.m., Student Center, 1995 Luther Court.
Jan. 24: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., New Ulm Community Center.
Faribault County
Bricelyn
Jan. 27: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center.
Winnebago
Jan. 21: Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center.
Le Sueur County
Elysian
Jan. 22: Noon to 6 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church.
Montgomery
Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion Post 79.
Nicollet County
North Mankato
Jan. 23: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College.
St. Peter
Jan. 16: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Scholarship America.
Watonwan
Butterfield
Jan. 20: Noon to 6 p.m., Butterfield High School.
St. James
Jan. 23: Noon to 6 p.m., First Presbyterian Church.
Jan. 24: 8 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
For more information, go to: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.