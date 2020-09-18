Blood donations

The American Red Cross says there’s a need for blood and platelet donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Sept. 30:

Blue Earth County

Mankato

Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

Tuesday: Noon to 5 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College Sport and Fitness Center, 734 Marsh St.

Sept. 25: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.

Brown County

Hanska

Sept. 25: 1-6 p.m., community center, 201 Broadway St.

New Ulm

Thursday: Noon to 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway.

Nicollet County

North Mankato

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.

Sept. 25: Noon to 6 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.

