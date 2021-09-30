Red Cross blood donation 2 (web only)

An American Red Cross worker packages a blood donation in June.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Oct. 15:

Blue Earth County

Lake Crystal

Oct. 11: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.

Mankato

Oct. 1: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Oct. 5: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minnesota State University, Centennial Student Union.

Oct. 11: Noon to 5 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive, and The Pillars of Mankato Senior Living, 3125 Prairie Rose Drive.

Oct. 14 and 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

Brown County

New Ulm

Oct. 4: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 N. Fifth St.

Nicollet County

St. Peter

Oct. 1: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road.

Oct. 11 and 12: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave.

Waseca County

New Richland

Oct. 6: Noon to 6 p.m., City Hall, 203 Broadway N. Ave.

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.

