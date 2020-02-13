Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Feb. 28:
Blue Earth County
Mankato
Feb. 25: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Loyola High School, 145 Good Counsel Drive.
Feb. 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Brown County
New Ulm
Feb. 21: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 First S. St.
Feb. 27: 1-7 p.m., Student Center, 1995 Luther Court.
Springfield
Feb. 26: 8 a.m. To 2 p.m., Springfield High School.
Nicollet County
North Mankato
Monday: 1-6 p.m., Concordia Classical Academy, 2101 LorRay Drive
Feb. 20: 12 p.m. — 5 p.m., Realtor Association of Southern Minnesota, 2115 Rolling Green Lane
Feb. 21: Noon to 5 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2090 Commerce Drive
St. Peter
Feb. 24-25: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Gustavus Adolphus College, 800 W. College Ave.
Sibley County
Gaylord
Feb. 20: 12:30- 6:30 p.m., Community/American Lutheran Church, 911 Eighth St.
Henderson
Monday: 1:30-7 p.m., Altona Colony, 35227 290th St.
Waseca County
Waseca
Feb. 27: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Roundbank, 200 Second S.E. St.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by completing a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire at: RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass .
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.