Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Feb. 15:
Blue Earth County
Eagle Lake: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 15, Epiphany Lutheran Church, 605 Parkway Ave.
Mankato: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, Crossroads Lutheran Campus Ministry, 331 Dillon Ave.; noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 4, Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5 and 6, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 12, Country Inn & Suites, 1900 Premier Drive; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 12, Blue Earth County Library; 12:30-5:30 p.m., AmericInn Mankato, 240 Stadium Road.
Mapleton: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, Maple River High School, 101 S.E. Sixth Ave.
Brown County
New Ulm: Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 4, Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 5, Anytime Fitness, 512 First St. S.
Faribault County
Blue Earth: 1-6 p.m. Feb. 8, Hope United Methodist Church, 12080 380th Ave.
Nicollet County
North Mankato: Noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 4, Peace Lutheran Church, 2090 Commerce Drive; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 5, Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St.
Nicollet: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Feb. 8, American Legion, 715 3rd St.
St. Peter: Noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 9, First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road.
Waseca County
New Richland: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, City Hall, 203 N. Broadway Ave.
Waseca: Noon to 6 p.m. Monday, American Legion, 700 S. State St.
Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure sufficient supplies for patients in need of blood or platelets.
To make an appointment to donate, visit: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
