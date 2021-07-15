Blood donations

The American Red Cross says there’s a need for blood and platelet donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through July 31:

Blue Earth County

Mankato

July 16: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

July 21: Noon to 5 p.m., Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.

July 16, 23 and 28: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

July 26: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; noon to 5 p.m., Twin Valley Council of Boy Scouts of America, 810 Madison Ave.

July 27: 12:30-5:30 p.m., AmericInn, 240 Stadium Road.

July 28: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Mankato Clinic, 1400 Madison Ave., and National Guard Training Center, 100 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

July 29: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., LoCale Brewing, 228 Poplar St.

Brown County

Comfrey

July 19: Noon to 6 p.m., community center, 120 Brown St.

New Ulm

July 30: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 S. First St.

Springfield

July 26: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., high school.

Faribault County

Blue Earth

July 23: 11:30-5:30 p.m., SS. Peter and Paul Catholic Church, 214 S. Holland St.

Nicollet County

St. Peter

July 29: Noon to 6 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive.

Waseca County

Janesville

July 22: 1-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 N. Main St.

Watonwan County

July 22: 1-7 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.

July 23: 8 a.m. to noon, First Presbyterian Church.

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.

