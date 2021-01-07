Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Jan. 26:
Blue Earth County
Good Thunder: 1-6 p.m. Jan. 26, Fire Station, Main Street.
Mankato: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, St. John's the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; 12:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, Christ the King Lutheran Church Mankato, 222 Pfau St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 14-15; 1-6 p.m. Jan. 20, Scheel's, 1850 Adams St.; noon to 5 p.m. Jan. 22, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Jan. 25, Blue Earth County Library.
Brown County
Comfrey: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 25, Community Center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm: 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 417 S. Minnesota; 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Vogel Fieldhouse, 122 S. Garden St.; Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 14, Vogel Fieldhouse; 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jan 15, Vogel Fieldhouse; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 22, New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St.
Faribault County
Kiester: 12:30-6:30 p.m. Jan. 25, Community Center, Highway 22.
Winnebago: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 19, Community Center, 140 Main St.
Le Sueur County
Elysian: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 20, St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 N.E. Park Ave.
Le Sueur: 1-7 p.m. Jan. 18, Word of Life Church, 890 Kingsway Drive.
Montgomery: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Jan. 12, American Legion Post 79, 102 W. Elm Ave.
Nicollet County
North Mankato: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; noon to 6 p.m. today, Belgrade Ave United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 21, South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Waseca County
Janesville: 1-7 p.m. Jan. 14, Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 N. Main St.
Watonwan County
Madelia: 1:30-6:30 p.m. today, Salem Lutheran Church, 109 S.E. Third St.
St. James: Noon to 6 p.m. Jan. 21, First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.; 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 22, First Presbyterian Church.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
