Upcoming blood donation opportunities through April 15:
Blue Earth County
Mankato: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 9 and April 15, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m. Monday, April 5, Country Inn and Suites, 1900 Premiere Drive; 12:30-5:30 p.m. April 12, AmericInn Mankato, 240 Stadium Road; Noon to 5 p.m. April 13, Bethany College Sport and Fitness Center, 734 Marsh St.
Brown County
New Ulm: Noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, April 6, St. Mary's Catholic Church, 417 S. Minnesota St.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St.; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 9, New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 N. Fifth St.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, high school, 901 E. Ferry St.
Nicollet County
Nicollet: 1-6 p.m. April 12, American Legion building, 715 Third St.
North Mankato: 1-6 p.m. April 15, Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.
Waseca County
New Richland: Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday, City Hall, 203 N. Broadway Ave.
Watonwan County
St. James: Noon to 6 p.m. April 15, First Presbyterian Church, 706 Third Ave.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
