Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 29:
Blue Earth County
Amboy
June 8: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St.
Good Thunder
Tuesday, June 2: 12:30-5:30 p.m., fire station.
Lake Crystal
June 8: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
Madison Lake
Wednesday, June 3: Noon to 6 p.m., All Saints Catholic Church, 601 Fourth St.
Mankato
Wednesday: 1-6 p.m., Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.
June 4 and 5: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
June 11: 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
June 12: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Red Cross.
June 15: 12:30-5:30 p.m., YWCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive.
Brown County
New Ulm
June 8: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 1515 N. Garden St.
June 10: 1-7 p.m., Civic Center, 1212 N. Franklin St.
June 11: Noon to 6 p.m., Civic Center,
June 12: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Civic Center.
Springfield
June 15: Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 33 S. Cass Ave.
Faribault County
Bricelyn
June 9: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, 309 N. Main St.
Wells
Monday, June 1 : 10:30 to 2:30 p.m., American Legion, 145 W. Franklin St.
Tuesday, June 2: 2:30-6:30 p.m., American Legion.
Winnebago
Tuesday: Noon to 6 p.m., Community Center, 140 Main St.
Le Sueur County
Elysian
Monday: Noon to 6 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 N.E. Park Ave.
Nicollet County
North Mankato
Wednesday: Noon to 6 p.m., Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.
Sibley County
Gaylord
Thursday: 1-7 p.m., American Legion, 329 Main St.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
