Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 31:
Blue Earth County
Amboy
March 23: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St.
Mankato
Monday, March 16: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.
Tuesday, March 17: 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Minnesota State University.
Thursday, March 19: 1-6 p.m., Snell Motors, 1900 Madison Ave.
March 23: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
March 27: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Minnesota Department of Transportation-State Patrol, 2151 Bassett Drive.
St. Clair
March 25: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., St. Clair High School, 121 W. Main St.
Brown County
Sleepy Eye
March 25: 1-7 p.m., St. Mary’s High School.
March 27: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., medical center, 1324 N. Fifth St.
March 30: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., community center, 600 N. German St.
March 31: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3M Company, 1700 N. Minnesota St.
Faribault County
Kiester
March 24: 12:30-6:30 p.m., community center.
Winnebago
March 26: Noon to 6 p.m., community center.
Le Sueur County
Le Center
Tuesday, March 17: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 97 S. Park Ave.
Waterville
Wednesday, March 18: 1-7 p.m., elementary school gym, 500 E. Paquin St.
Waseca County
Janesville
Thursday, March 19: 1-7 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 N. Main St.
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
