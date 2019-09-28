Donors of all blood types are needed to ensure sufficient supplies for patients in need of blood or platelets.
To make an appointment to donate, visit: RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Mankato
Tuesday: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Minnesota State University; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fitness for $10, 1351 Madison Ave.
Thursday: noon-6 p.m., Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive.
Oct. 8: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Mankato Nissan, 2031 Fern Lake Road.
Oct. 9: 1-6 p.m., Hy-Vee Food Store, 410 Riverfront Drive.
Oct. 10: 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
Oct. 11: 9 a.m.-1 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
Oct. 15: noon-5 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Amboy
Oct. 14: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church.
Comfrey
Monday: noon to 6 p.m., Community Center.
Lake Crystal
Oct. 14: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.
New Ulm
Oct. 10: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., New Ulm Medical Center.
Oct. 11: noon to 6 p.m., Family Video, 711 N. Broadway St.
