The Free Press
Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Sept. 15:
Blue Earth County
Mankato
Sept. 3: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E Main St.
Sept. 7: 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson, 1200 N. River Drive.
Sept. 8: 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Sept. 9: 10:30 a.m to 4:30 p.m., Dave’s River Valley Harley-Davidson; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Sept. 10: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.
Sept. 15: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; noon to 5 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; noon to 5 p.m., River Hills mall, 1850 Adams St.
Brown County
Springfield
Sept. 2: Noon to 6 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church.
Faribault County
Blue Earth
Sept. 13: 1-6 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 311 E. Mondale St.
Le Sueur County
Le Sueur
Sept. 9: 1-7 p.m., Word of Life Church, 890 Kingsway Drive.
Montgomery
Sept. 2: 1-6 p.m., Tri-City United High School.
Nicollet County
St. Peter
Sept. 3: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
