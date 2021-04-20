Upcoming blood donation opportunities through May 15.
Blue Earth County
Mankato: Noon to 5 p.m. May 3, Our Savior Lutheran Church, 1103 N. Broad St.; 12:30-6:30 p.m. May 3, Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 4, 13 and 14, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; noon to 6 p.m. May 10, Hilltop United Methodist Church, 108 S. Manitou Drive.
Mapleton: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14, Maple River High School, 101 S.E. Sixth Ave.
Brown County
New Ulm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 7, St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St.
Sleepy Eye: Noon to 6 p.m. May 4, Event Center, 110 S.E. 12th Ave.
Nicollet County
St. Peter: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 4, First Lutheran Church, 1114 W. Traverse Road
Blood of all types is needed.
Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
