Blood donations

The American Red Cross says there’s a need for blood and platelet donations.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities through June 11:

Blue Earth County

Amboy

June 7: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St.

Mankato

Monday: 12:30-5:30 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.

May 27: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

May 28: Noon to 5 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 S. Broad St.; 12:30-5:30 p.m., Grace Lutheran Church, 110 N. Fourth St.

June 2: 1-6 p.m., Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.

June 4: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

June 10: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

June 11: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library.

Lake Crystal

May 21: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Zion Lutheran Church, 211 E. Robinson St.

June 1: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Recreation Center, 621 W. Nathan St.

Brown County

Comfrey

May 24: Noon to 6 p.m., community center, 120 Brown St.

New Ulm

May 28: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Anytime Fitness, 512 S. First St.

June 1: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Woodstone Senior Living, 2020 Meyer Drive.

June 9: 1-7 p.m., civic center, 1212 N. Franklin St.

June 10: Noon to 6 p.m., civic center.

June 9: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., civic center.

Springfield

May 24: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 3030 N. Cass Ave.

Faribault County

Kiester

June 8: 12:30-6:30 p.m., community center, Highway 22.

Wells

June 7: 10:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. and, American Legion, 145 W. Franklin St.

Winnebago

June 1: Noon to 6 p.m., community center, 140 Main St.

Le Sueur County

Elysian

June 9: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., St. Andrews Catholic Church, 305 N.E. Park Ave.

Le Sueur

May 26: 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., community center, 821 E, Ferry St.

Nicollet County

North Mankato

May 20: Noon to 6 p.m., Belgrade United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.

June 2: Noon to 6 p.m., police station annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.

St. Peter

Tuesday: 1-7 p.m., community center, 600 S. Fifth St.

May 25: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1-7 p.m., community center.

Sibley County

Arlington

12:30-6:30 p.m., community center, 204 Shamrock Drive.

Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.

