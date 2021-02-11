Upcoming blood donation opportunities through Feb. 26:
Blue Earth County
Mankato: noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 19, Mount Olivet Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.; noon to 5 p.m. Feb. 23, YMCA, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive; noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, Dance Express, 2105 Broad Court; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 26, LocAle Brewing Company, 228 Poplar St.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Brown County
New Ulm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 26, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 N. State St.
Springfield: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 24, high school, 12 Burns Ave.; noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 26, St. John’s Lutheran Church, 224 N. Mary Ave.
Nicollet County
Nicollet: noon to 6 p.m. Feb. 24, high school, 1 Pine St.
Sibley County
Gaylord: 12:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 25, American Legion, 329 Main Ave.
Henderson: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Feb. 18, Altoona Colony, 35227 290th Ave.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
