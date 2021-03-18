Upcoming blood donation opportunities through March 31:
Blue Earth County
Amboy: 1:30 p.m. — 6:30 p.m. March 22, Presbyterian Church, 240 E. North St.
Mankato: 1-6 p.m. today, Snell Motors, 1900 Madison Ave.; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22 and 26, Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. March 29, YMCA Mankato, 1401 S. Riverfront Drive.
Brown County
Comfrey: Noon to 6 p.m. March 24, Community Center, 120 Brown St.
New Ulm: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 22, New Ulm Medical Center, 1324 N. Fifth St.
Sleepy Eye: 1-7 p.m. March 31, St. Mary’s High School, 104 N.W. St. Mary’s St.
Faribault County
Bricelyn: 12:30-6:30 p.m. March 23, Community Center, 309 N. Main St.
Wells: 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 22, American Legion, 145 W. Franklin
Winnebago: Noon to 6 p.m. March 25, Community Center, 140 Main St.
Nicollet County
Lafayette: 12:30-6:30 p.m. March 29, Church of St. Gregory the Great, 440 Sixth St.
North Mankato: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. March 26, Police Annex, 1001 Belgrade Ave.; noon to 6 p.m. today, Belgrade Ave United Methodist Church, 325 Sherman St.; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 30, South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Waseca County
Janesville: 1-7 p.m. today, Trinity Lutheran Church, 412 N. Main St.
New Richland: 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, City Hall, 203 N. Broadway Ave.
Watonwan County
Madelia: 12:30-5:30 p.m. March 23, Salem Lutheran Church, 109 S.E. Third St.
Blood of all types is needed. Donors should make appointments in advance and wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.
To make an appointment to donate, call 1-800-733-2767 or go to: RedCrossBlood.org.
