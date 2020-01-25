Blood donor opportunities
Upcoming blood donation opportunities in the area:
Blue Earth CountyMankato
Monday: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monarch Meadows, 2148 Arlington Drive.
Wednesday: 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Feb. 3: 10 a.m. — 4 p.m., Minnesota State University Student Union; noon to 5 p.m., Mankato Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.
Feb. 6: Noon to 5 p.m., Hosanna Lutheran Church, 105 Hosanna Drive.
Feb. 7: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Blue Earth County Library; noon to 5 p.m., Bethel Baptist Church, 1250 Monks Ave.
Feb. 13: 12:30-5:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 105 Homestead Drive.
Feb. 14: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., American Red Cross; 1-6 p.m., Mount Olive Lutheran Church, 1123 Marsh St.
Mapleton
Feb. 5: 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Maple River High School.
Brown CountyNew Ulm
Feb. 6: Noon to 6 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway.
Feb. 7: Noon to 6 p.m., Woodstone Senior Living, 2020 Meyer Drive
Feb. 13: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 201 North State St.
Faribault CountyBlue Earth
Feb. 10: 1-6 p.m., Hope United Methodist Church, 12080 380th Ave.
Bricelyn
Monday: 12:30-6:30 p.m., Community Center, 309 N. Main St.
Nicollet CountyCourtland
Feb. 7: 2-7 p.m., Courtland Community Center, 300 Railroad St.
Nicollet
Feb. 12: Noon to 6 p.m., Nicollet High School, 1 Pine St.
St. Peter
Feb. 11: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Sunrise Drive.
Sibley CountyWinthrop
Feb. 10: 1-6 p.m., Tanker Bay Sports Bar, 102 N. Carver St.
Waseca CountyNew Richland
Feb. 10: 1-6 p.m., City Hall, 203 N. Broadway Ave.
Waseca
Feb. 3: Noon to 6 p.m., American Legion, 700 S. State St.
Feb. 10: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Snap Fitness, 122 E. Elm Ave.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors may complete a pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire at: RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass.
Prolife fundraiser features pancakes
NORTH MANKATO — North Mankato Knights of Columbus’s annual Prolife Pancake Breakfast will be served 8:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Grant Ave.
The fundraiser’s menu features pancakes, sausage, eggs, fruit and beverages.
Suggested donations are $8 for adults and $6.
Pancake fundraiser planned
CLEVELAND — A pancake breakfast will be served 9:30 a.m. to noon Feb. 2 during a fundraiser at Church of the Nativity Catholic Church, 200 Main St., Cleveland.
The menu features pancakes, sausages, eggs and beverages.
Proceeds from the church’s Confirmation Breakfast will be used for youth programs and charity projects.
Smorgasbord slated at Dell
FROST — A smorgasbord of Scandinavian foods will be served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 2 at Dell Lutheran Church, 47500 97th St., rural Frost.
Menu items include lutefisk, Norwegian meatballs, lefse, fruit soup, homemade buns and rosettes.
Tickets are $18 for adult meals and $6 for childrens meals.
The 38th annual event is a church fundraiser for its mission projects.
