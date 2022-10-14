A few weeks ago, the Minneapolis-based Americana band The Cactus Blossoms released an EP of Bob Dylan covers just in time for the band’s Mankato performance.
And because your friendly neighborhood newspaper tries to go out of its way whenever it can to break down the day's most important news, we dug deeper to get to the bottom of things.
We played each of the Dylan tunes in question. Then we played The Cactus Blossoms’ version.
And then … we had questions. Particularly about their version of “Tell Me That It Isn’t True” off Dylan’s brilliant “Nashville Skyline” album.
So we called The Cactus Blossoms — brothers Jack Torrey and Page Burkum — this week.
“I’m curious about your approach,” your newspaper asked. “Your version is twice as long as Dylan’s and it might be twice as sad. Explain yourselves.”
“It’s kind of a somber song lyrically for sure. You don’t know if it’s in the character’s mind or if his lover is actually cheating on him. And I think it lends itself to kind of a more moody atmosphere,” Torrey says. “I really like his version a lot. It’s just kind of how we worked it up. When we started singing together, it just felt good in that slower groove. So we stuck with it.”
The Cactus Blossoms will likely bring that slower-groove version of Dylan’s song with them — and many other songs — when they take the stage at Hooligans Saturday. Their appearance, along with openers Dusty Heart, is part of Minnesota State University’s Performance Series.
Those Dylan covers are the latest for a band that has been a Twin Cities staple for a decade. And they’ve played in Mankato several times, memorably opening for Brandi Carlile in 2016.
The album of Dylan covers, they say, is a no brainer: They love the guy. Doing an album of covers wasn’t much of a stretch. But which songs do you choose? The man has recorded nearly 40 albums.
“The song ‘To Ramona,’” Torrey says, “I started singing that when I was like 19. So I’ve always loved that song. Part of the thing with doing his songs is just figuring out which ones feel good to do together and harmonize on. So that was kind of one of the guiding things that led us to these songs.”
Burkum says it was both easy and difficult to choose songs because they’re both such big Dylan fans.
“There are a ton of songs we could have done. And, you know, maybe we’ll do some more sometime,” he says. “We are both really big fans of his work as a whole. It’s kind of, whichever ones we were able to work out together, that’s what we went with.”
If you’re going to the show and you happen to hate Dylan, worry not. There are only four Dylan songs on the EP. And there are plenty of other The Cactus Blossoms songs to await.
If metrics are your thing, here are a few: The Cactus Blossoms have several songs with over 1 million streams on Spotify, including “Happy Man,” “Got a Lotta Love,” “Hey Baby” and “Desperado.”
