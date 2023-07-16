Greg Duffy could probably set up shop at the Blue Earth County Historical Society until December if he wanted to. The exhibit of his music memorabilia has been getting him lots of calls asking him to meet people there.
While the collection, on display through December at 424 Warren St., is made up of posters and photos, what it really represents is memories of the Blue Earth County music scene, especially Mankato’s. Thus the “Music and Memories” title.
Duffy approached the historical society about sharing his memorabilia, most of which has been on display in the two rooms of his house that his wife will allow, according to Duffy and BECHS archivist Shelley Harrison.
On a recent weekday, Duffy appeared at the request of Tom “Zeeth” Klugherz, a local musician of the era. Klugherz appears in many of the photos of The Jesters/Gestures band, which found success with the song “Run, Run, Run.” The photos take up one corner of the history center’s downstairs exhibit.
Duffy commented on the many “social media wars” that have been raging when certain musicians discovered they aren’t included in the exhibit. But he can’t have everything, Duffy lamented, especially when he wasn’t in Mankato during the late 1960s and ‘70s thanks to military service.
Harrison said she and some members of the exhibit committee visited Duffy’s collection and found it “wonderful … but it was a lot.” She said what is on display is a select sampling and will be returned to Duffy when the exhibit is done.
Some pieces have been added by others when it was learned the exhibit was happening, Harrison said, but she called it organic in that they wanted to make sure they could accommodate everything Duffy brought in. It is fairly rare to exhibit only donated pieces; even with Minnesota Historical Society traveling exhibits, BECHS usually adds local artifacts. But they have little from the musical history of the county.
Many of the items came to Duffy because he was in the right place at the right time, he admits. He would see a poster and ask if he could have it. Other pieces came to him.
In reference to a framed piece of items from bars owned by longtime proprietor Ron Doty, he noted it was brought to his house by Doty himself. Doty was downsizing and knew of Duffy’s collection, and he wanted it to have a proper home.
Duffy’s father, Dan, had a band that is now headed by his brother, also named Dan. Growing up in a musical household made him a fan of music of folks such as Ricky Nelson and the Everly Brothers from the start. His collection of local music sprung from that love. It also came from his involvement in that music scene.
Duffy toured with City Mouse for years as a light man, roadie and truck driver. Because of that, he has virtually every poster ever created. A large City Mouse & Friends banner highlights one wall of the exhibit.
Klugherz chuckled at the appropriate nature of the show time on that banner: 9ish. Good music happens when it happens.
There is a strong poignancy to the exhibit, with so many of those who created the music being honored now gone.
Duffy noted at least 37 of them have died, and Klugherz said questions often come up, but the person who can answer them is dead.
The exhibit covers a single era from a single source during a limited time of history, Harrison said. Because of that, people are encouraged to share memories and musician names when they visit. Memories like these should be shared.
In some ways, this exhibit shows how the local scene ran parallel to, and sometimes converged with, the national scene.
In referencing a book about a 1964 appearance at the Kato Ballroom by the Everly Brothers, Klugherz noted one of the reasons it was perhaps the biggest crowd at the venue is because the Gestures, scheduled the same night at the North Mankato Municipal Building, agreed instead to open for the Everlys.
This brought together the larger group of local music fans, he said.
Cost of a ticket to that show? $2. Value of the memory? Priceless. Like that ticket stub, much of the stuff on display didn’t seem historic when he got it.
But seeing it and remembering the times likely will get your toe tapping to the music that created it.
If you go What: Music and Memories exhibit, highlighting Mankato’s iconic live music scene Where: Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St., Mankato When: Now through December during history center hours blueearthcountyhistory.com or follow Blue Earth County Historical Society on Facebook
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.