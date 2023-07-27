Katie Heintz and Jolinda Grabianowski want everyone to enjoy Blues on Belgrade as much as the guy last year who watched all day from the window in a nearby building. But they invite you to enjoy it from ground level.
As traditional as providing a great variety of blues music is the fact that this weekend will be hot. They’ve added snow cones and ice cream for sale, and water will be available to purchase if you don’t bring your own. So don’t let high temps on that day deter you.
These two organizers, along with Jake Downs, who schedules the bands, want to show off the businesses that populate the 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in this annual event presented by Business on Belgrade, a nonprofit organization. Entrance is free, and food and beverages will be available outside each bar/restaurant — or inside, if you’re seeking refuge from the heat.
“I’m very excited to see people’s reaction to it because I think each band is very uniquely different from the next,” Downs said of the lineup that came together easily. “And it’s a good spread that, I think, if you may not be into this style, per se, the next band could be something that’s 100 percent up your alley.”
Headlining the music that starts at 2 p.m. at the Belgrade Avenue and Range Street stage is Sugaray Rayford from 9:30-11 p.m. The music is described as “combining classic soul melodies with funky R&B grooves, raw blues power, and mashed up with modern sensibilities.”
The partnership of Sugaray Rayford with producer/songwriter Eric Corne produced the 2020 Grammy-nominated “Somebody Save Me.” Later that year, he took home Blues Music Awards for Soul Blues Male Artist and B.B. King Entertainer of the Year.
Starting out the daylong roster of music is The Good Time Gals from 2-3 p.m., perennial favorites City Mouse 3:30-4:30 p.m., Mike Munson and Mikkel Beckman 5-6 p.m., Molly Maher and Her Disbelievers 6:30-7:30 p.m. and Lightnin Malcolm 8-9 p.m., followed by Sugaray Rayford.
“We have a good assortment of bands that I think will fit the palette for anybody who likes blues music,” Grabianowski said.
One of the goals with the event each year, she added, is to keep the bones the same, while also making it “fresh and new.” To fulfill this seemingly contradictory goal, they’ll be including arts and crafts vendors (who should be set up by noon), as they always do, starting the music a couple of hours later than in the past, and mixing in the new bands with the favorites.
The event is made possible through the support of the businesses on Belgrade to show off what the North Mankato business district has to offer. Their other annual events are Bier on Belgrade in September, Bells on Belgrade in December and Bookin’ on Belgrade in May.
“Blues on Belgrade is just another great event that brings a bunch of people to our business district,” said Heintz, who represents the city of North Mankato, an event sponsor that helps with logistics and setup.
If You Go What: Blues on Belgrade When: 2-11 p.m. Saturday, July 29 Where: 200 Block of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato Admission: Free For more information: Visit Blues on Belgrade on Facebook
