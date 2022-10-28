While the Mundahl brothers chronicle growing up in lower North Mankato in the 1950s, Clayton Lagerquist takes on the same subject for earlier decades in his book, “Mankato, Minnesota; Growing up in the ‘30s and ‘40s.”
In his book, available to order on lulu.com, my uncle writes about experiences growing up in North Mankato and Mankato.
“The book was written by me over a period of years from notes and recollections of a happy childhood,” he writes on the Lulu page.
“It was written mostly for my kids, grandkids and friends who shared the times. The time was unique and our generation was noted for our hard work, self-sufficiency and patriotism.”
People who have lived in Mankato-North Mankato for years will likely recognize many of the family names Clayton writes about. He covers many of the typical “boy” things he and my dad, Bill, did and how they welcomed their sister, Ann, to the family.
