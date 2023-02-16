In many ways Sandy White Hawk’s beautiful new memoir, “A Child of the Indian Race,” depicts an ever-evolving process of grief and acceptance. The book addresses difficult emotions people hide within themselves and shows how beauty can be brought from pain.
In the 1950s, White Hawk was stripped from her family on the Rosebud Indian Reservation of South Dakota and transported to a Wisconsin farm with the missionary couple who became her adoptive parents.
She was a mere 18 months old, a Sicangu Lakota toddler who found herself in the strange white world. Her adoption papers described her as “A female child of the Indian Race.” White Hawk writes often of the hurt from having no sense of identity or community and of feeling isolated by the label of “Indian,” a fact her white mother never let her forget.
As White Hawk grew, she felt excluded from her peers due to her skin color, and she found comfort in alcohol and substances. She writes, “It made me feel like home.” And the meaning of home becomes a recurring theme throughout White Hawk’s memoir.
As she gains sobriety and steps away from her white family to reconnect with her roots in South Dakota, White Hawk’s happiness begins to swell from the pages. She writes about meeting her Lakota relatives for the first time, meeting uncles and brothers and hearing stories that she was not old enough to remember being part of.
As readers, we journey through her process of gaining confidence and embracing her culture, sewing outfits for powwows, dancing and learning to speak after being so long without a voice, cumulating in her creation of a song for adoptees and the “Welcome Home Powwow.”
Making no secret that some passages were written in the depths of bitterness, White Hawk does not shy away from truth. Some parts of her story become eye-wateringly tough to read, yet she never fails to lift us back up with her prevailing message of hope. “A Child of the Indian Race” is not only a love letter to everyone who helped her on her journey but to all children separated from family, culture and community, telling them how she hopes that one day, no matter how far away, they will find their way back home.
White Hawk walks us through her journey, supplementing the moving episodes from her life with black and white photos of her early days and her Lakota family members. We immediately connect with White Hawk’s palpable pain, not only as an adult woman but as the child who was taken — a child who could not express her hurt.
Often feeling like a flickering of memories, the book spans White Hawk’s life from her early days to now — from childhood through addiction and recovery to her work as a leader, an Indigenous activist and founder and director of First Nations Repatriation Institute, an organization that serves First Nations people affected by foster care and adoption.
White Hawk invites readers to explore her deepest struggles with a sage-like sense of clarity and honesty, writing eloquently about her life and her journey back home, back to the place from which she was once stolen.
“Reconciliation is a process. Not an event,” White Hawk writes. “It begins within an individual.”
“A Child of the Indian Race” was released by the Minnesota Historical Society Press in December.
Sarah James is a recent graduate of the creative writing program at Minnesota State University Mankato. She is a keen fiction writer originally from Belfast, Northern Ireland.
