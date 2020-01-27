Mankato-area authors Allen Eskens and Geoff Herbach are finalists for 2020 Minnesota Book Awards.
Finalists in all nine categories were announced over the weekend by Friends of the Saint Paul Public Library. Eskens' novel, "Nothing More Dangerous," is in the general fiction category while Herbach's novel, "Cracking the Bell," is in the young adult literature category.
Here are all the finalists:
Genre Fiction
"Black Leopard," Red Wolf by Marlon James (Riverhead Books/Penguin Random House)
"The Body Keeper," by Anne Frasier (Thomas & Mercer/Amazon Publishing)
"Ice Cold Heart," by P.J. Tracy (Crooked Lane Books)
"Nothing More Dangerous," by Allen Eskens (Mulholland Books/Little, Brown, and Company)
Young Adult Literature
"Catfishing on CatNet," by Naomi Kritzer (Tor Teen/Macmillan Publishing Group)
"Cracking the Bell," by Geoff Herbach (Katherine Tegen Books/HarperCollins Publishers)
"Last Things," by Jacqueline West (Greenwillow/HarperCollins Publishers)
"The Stars and the Blackness Between Them," by Junauda Petrus (Dutton Books/Penguin Random House)
Children’s Literature
"A to Zåäö: Playing with History at the American Swedish Institute," by Nate Christopherson and Tara Sweeney (University of Minnesota Press*)
Home in the Woods, by Eliza Wheeler (Nancy Paulsen Books/Penguin Random House)
"A Map Into the World," by Kao Kalia Yang, illustrated by Seo Kim (Carolrhoda Books/Lerner Publishing Group*)
"My Footprints," by Bao Phi, illustrated by Basia Tran (Capstone Editions/Capstone*)
General Nonfiction
"America for Americans: A History of Xenophobia in the United States," by Erika Lee (Basic Books)
"Consider the Platypus: Evolution Through Biology's Most Baffling Beasts," by Maggie Ryan Sandford, illustrations by Rodica Prato (Black Dog & Leventhal)
"Eight Years to the Moon: The History of the Apollo Missions," by Nancy Atkinson (Page Street Publishing Company)
"The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present," by David Treuer (Riverhead Books/Penguin Random House)
Memoir & Creative Nonfiction
"All the Wild Hungers," by Karen Babine (Milkweed Editions*)
"Magical Realism for Non-Believers: A Memoir of Finding Family," by Anika Fajardo (University of Minnesota Press*)
"The Memory House," by Raki Kopernik (The Muriel Press)
"The Twenty-Ninth Day: Surviving a Grizzly Attack in the Canadian Tundra," by Alex Messenger (Blackstone Publishing)
Middle Grade Literature
"The Line Tender," by Kate Allen (Dutton Children's Books/Penguin Random House)
"The Lost Girl," by Anne Ursu (Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins Publishers)
"The Missing Piece of Charlie O'Reilly," by Rebecca K. S. Ansari (Walden Pond Press/HarperCollins Publishers)
"A Tear in the Ocean," by H.M. Bouwman, illustrations by Yuko Shimizu (G. P. Putnam’s Sons/Penguin Random House)
Minnesota Nonfiction
"Closing Time: Saloons, Taverns, Dives, and Watering Holes of the Twin Cities," by Bill Lindeke and Andy Sturdevant (Minnesota Historical Society Press*)
"Slavery's Reach: Southern Slaveholders in the North Star State," by Christopher P. Lehman (Minnesota Historical Society Press*)
"Tulips, Chocolate & Silk: Celebrating 65 Years of the James Ford Bell Library," by Marguerite Ragnow and Natasha D’Schommer (James Ford Bell Library*)
Walking the Old Road: A People's History of Chippewa City and the Grand Marais Anishinaabe by Staci Lola Drouillard (University of Minnesota Press*)
Novel & Short Story
"Evidence of V: A Novel in Fragments, Facts, and Fictions," by Sheila O’Conner (Rose Metal Press)
"Stray," by Nancy J. Hedin (NineStar Press)
"Suicide Woods," by Benjamin Percy (Graywolf Press*)
"This Tender Land," by William Kent Krueger (Atria Books/Simon & Schuster)
Poetry
"Bodega," by Su Hwang (Milkweed Editions*)
"A Bony Framework for the Tangible Universe," by D. Allen (The Operating System)
"Mitochondrial Night," by Ed Bok Lee (Coffee House Press*)
"Safe Houses I Have Known," by Steve Healey (Coffee House Press*)
Winners will be announced at the 2020 Minnesota Book Awards Ceremony April 28 at the Ordway Center for Performing Arts.
