Q. With summer winding down, I’m looking for some better breakfast options for myself and my family. What do you suggest?
A. We always hear the claim that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Why is this? It turns out that people who eat breakfast are actually able to make better food decisions throughout the day and tend to be a healthier weight than non-breakfast eaters. Starting the day with a good source of protein and fiber helps balance blood sugars for the remainder of the day, which provides for more stable energy and fewer cravings. Try this out for yourself, and see how you feel!
Breakfast really is an ideal opportunity to start your day fueled and energized! Guarantee a good start to your day by prepping quick, energy-boosting breakfasts filled with good-for-you ingredients. Look for breakfast options that include:
Protein
Sources: eggs, meat and seafood, nuts, beans, dairy.
Benefits: provides lasting energy, repairs muscle, helps balance blood sugar, keeps you full longer.
Fiber
Sources: whole grains, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds, beans.
Benefits: helps keep you full, results in more balanced blood sugars, can help promote healthy cholesterol levels.
Healthy Fats
Sources: avocados, nuts and nut butters, seeds, olive oil or avocado oil, full-fat yogurt.
Benefits: provides satiating energy, helps body absorb other nutrients.
Planning a meal using the above guidelines doesn’t have to be complicated.
• Whole grain toast with peanut butter
• 2% Greek yogurt with fruit
• Black bean omelet with cheese and fresh salsa
•Eggs with whole grain toast
•Oatmeal with peanut butter and sliced bananas
•Avocado toast with egg, served with fruit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.