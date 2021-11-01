Q. I was recently diagnosed with pre-diabetes, and I need some better ideas for what to eat for breakfast. I usually grab a cinnamon roll, donut or other pastry.
A. If you continuously find yourself confusing breakfast foods with your favorite frosting-topped desserts, then this may be your wake-up call — especially because you’re pre-diabetic. Sure, it’s important to eat something for breakfast. But what you eat in the morning can help set you up for better-controlled sugars than what you have been experiencing. To keep blood sugar spikes (and crashes) at bay, let’s talk about the right types of foods to help you rise, shine and dominate each day.
Choose Complex Carbs: Bakery items can make your blood sugar skyrocket, yet so does the bowl of sugar you pour from your favorite box of cereal (or into your morning coffee). Rather than these refined grains, opt for their whole-wheat counterparts, like oatmeal, waffles or toast made from whole-wheat flour. These options contain fiber, which takes longer to digest and affects your blood sugar more slowly.
Find the Good Fats: Unfortunately, people with diabetes are at a higher risk for elevated cholesterol. Therefore, eating heart-healthy fats such as avocado, nuts, seeds and olive oil can help lower bad cholesterol. Avocado toast, anyone?
Focus on Fiber: Rather than thinking about the foods you should limit, turn your focus to foods that include more fiber. Nearly 95% of Americans don’t get enough of this nutrient, and those with diabetes should be prioritizing it at each meal and snack. Fiber helps control your appetite as well as your blood sugars (recommended amount: 25-35 g/day). As an added perk, fiber is the food for the good bacteria in your gut, and a healthy gut has been shown to benefit overall health.
Don’t Avoid Fruit (but Skip the Juice): Let’s clear the air: You can eat fruit. The sugar found in fruit doesn’t mean high blood sugar spikes. In fact, a serving of this naturally sweet stuff provides the same amount of carbs as a cup of milk or a slice of bread. The caveat to the fruit rule is to select the whole form rather than juice.
