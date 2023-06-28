The Thunder is about to return.
No, not the kind that emanates from lightning strikes, although that certainly can happen this time of year.
The thunder we’re talking about comes from the hundreds of drums being struck in the annual Thunder of Drums event at Minnesota State University’s Blakeslee Stadium.
The event returns July 11 and features some of the best drum corps in the country. This year’s event includes: Blue Stars, Crossmen, Genesis and the Madison Scouts — a group that includes Mankato’s own Evan Bunde. In total, seven different drum corps will perform, including the St. Peter-based Govenaires, who call themselves “the oldest competing drum and bugle corps in the world.”
In addition to the drum corps performances, the Thunder of Drums event again includes a youth education day. This year, the La Crosse-based Blue Stars will lead the event.
Michael Thursby, director of athletic bands at Minnesota State University, is organizing the youth education event. He says the day can be a life-changing experience.
“It's kind of like a high school basketball player standing side by side with a really good collegiate player, or even a professional basketball player,” he says. “The drum cores are at the highest level. They're performing as professionals. So it inspires the kids and gives them an opportunity to see the activity at the highest level.”
Thursby speaks from experience. As an incoming high school freshman, he attended a similar education event where he got to learn from members of the Blue Devils and Cavaliers — both elite drum corps.
“That's what inspired me to march and to do drum corps,” he says. “That's what got the fire lit for me. Honestly, I would say that the camps that I did lead me down the path to being where I am as a band director.”
(So far groups from Mankato, St. Peter and Worthington are signed up to learn from the Blue Stars, but they’ve got room for more. Any groups or individuals who want take part can contact Thursby at (507) 389-5545 or michael.thursby@mnsu.edu.)
The main event, of course, is the 7 p.m. show.
“Last year we initiated Thunder of Drums after a two-year pause because of COVID, and we had one of the best crowds ever,” says organizer Doug Faust. “We're hoping that momentum continues again this year. We've got an excellent lineup.”
Thunder of Drums is sponsored by Mankato Kiwanis. The drum corps that participate are part of the Drum Corps International circuit. The drum corps typically travel the country — sleeping in high school gymnasiums, typically — competing in venues such as Blakeslee en route to the World Championships, held each year in Indianapolis. Some of the corps competing in Mankato will make it to that competition.
This year, in addition to the youth education activity that will be taking place at MSU, groups will be lodging and rehearsing at Bethany Lutheran College, Dakota Meadows Middle School and other places.
So if, on July 11, you hear the roar of thunder and there isn’t a cloud in the sky, don’t be alarmed.
